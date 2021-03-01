 

Macy’s, Inc. Announces Changes to Its Senior Leadership Team

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced changes to its senior leadership team. Aligned with the company’s recently updated Polaris growth strategy, these changes to increase agility and efficiencies include:

  • John Harper, chief operations officer, will depart the company effective August 1, 2021. Subsequently, the role of chief operations officer will be eliminated. With the elimination of the COO role, Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer, and Dennis Mullahy, chief supply chain officer, will report to Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer.
  • Laura Miller has been appointed chief information officer, effective March 15, 2021. In this role, Miller will report directly to Gennette and will be responsible for the company’s information technology platforms and teams. Most recently, she served as chief information officer of InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG). Miller succeeds chief technology officer Naveen Krishna, who is leaving the company.
  • Marla Beck, Bluemercury, Inc.’s chief executive officer and co-founder, will leave the company this summer. Macy’s has commenced a search for a new chief executive officer who, once appointed, will report to Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloomingdale’s.
  • Chuck DiGiovanna, currently vice president, real estate, has been appointed to lead Macy’s real estate function, succeeding Douglas W. Sesler, who is leaving the company. DiGiovanna will report to Adrian V. Mitchell, chief financial officer.

“As a digitally led omnichannel retailer, Macy’s, Inc. is in the midst of an exciting transformation,” said Gennette. “We are building a diverse leadership team that includes a blend of new talent with outside perspectives along with our tenured and best developed leaders who will accelerate the progress of our Polaris growth strategy. I am confident that these changes in reporting structure will enable us to be nimbler and more efficient as we move forward in our recovery and drive top and bottom-line growth.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Laura to Macy’s, Inc. as chief information officer. Her deep experience implementing technology-enabled strategies will play an important role in advancing our work to improve the full omni shopping experience and modernize our platforms,” continued Gennette. “I extend my gratitude to John, who has dedicated more than 35 years of his career to Macy’s and has been an important partner to me and the management team, as well as to Naveen and Doug for their many contributions to Macy’s. We also thank Marla for her many accomplishments at Bluemercury. Each has been a valued leader at our company, and we wish them all the best in the future.”

About Laura Miller

Laura Miller was named global chief information officer of IHG in February 2018. In that role she was responsible for strategy, delivery, operations and security for more than 5,900 hotels in over 100 countries. She delivered several organization-wide transformational changes including implementation of a new central reservation system that is delivering increased revenue and lower operational costs.

Prior to that role, Miller served as senior vice president at First Data Corporation (FDC), a highly regulated global payments processing leader that serves more than six million merchant locations, thousands of card issuers and millions of consumers. Previously, she was a member of the technology mergers & acquisitions team at TD Ameritrade. In addition, she has served in other senior leadership capacities at The Patent and Trademark Office, The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Maryland and British Aerospace, PLC.

She serves on the boards of LGI Homes (LGIH), an industry-leading residential home design, construction, sales and marketing business, and of EVO Payments (EVOP), a global merchant acquirer and payment processor.

Miller holds a Masters in computer systems management from the University of Maryland.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Macy’s, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.macysinc.com.



