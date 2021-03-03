COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 7/2021 – 3 MARCH 2021

Annual Report 2020

Statement by Royal Unibrew’s CEO Lars Jensen:

“Our business strategy proved its strength in a difficult environment, as our local management model demonstrated that we were able to react quickly to the many changes in our markets and moved even closer to our customers during the challenging times. We have continued to drive the conversion from regular beverages towards low and no sugar and alcohol beverages with strong growth in brands like Faxe Kondi and Lapin Kulta. Despite the On-Trade business being closed down in large parts of the year, we succeeded in growing our above mainstream share of our business, as e.g., Lorina, Bauskas and Anarkist has shown strong growth. On that backdrop, we managed to deliver the highest EBIT, as well as free cash flow, in our company’s history.

We also spent 2020 establishing a long-term ambition for the total sustainability area, which aims to move us into the front of sustainable beverage companies within the next five years. We are generally already performing well but have identified mid-term opportunities that will enhance the outcome quite significantly.”