Mr. Ron Andrews joins Precipio’s Board of Directors

Company Strengthens Depth of Expertise in Products Industry

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) announces that Mr. Ron Andrews has joined the company’s Board of Directors. As the company continues to build its products division around commercializing the technologies it has developed (such as HemeScreen and IV-cell), having additional resources and experienced industry veterans to support management’s goals is key to its success and ongoing growth.



Mr. Andrews brings a wealth of experience in the diagnostics world, and specifically in the areas of product development & commercialization. Some of Mr. Andrews’ past experiences includes Chief Commercial Officer at Roche Molecular; President of Genetic Science Division at Thermo Fisher Scientific; President of the Medical Sciences Venture at Life Technologies Corporation; and CEO of Clarient, which was acquired by GE Healthcare for $580M in 2010.

“My life’s work in oncology has focused on democratizing important academic capabilities to empower community oncologists and pathologists with diagnostic tools that enable accurate, rapid delivery of important information allowing them to provide the best care for their patient,” said Mr. Andrews. “I am excited to join the Precipio board as the team embarks on that same mission for physicians managing patients with various forms of blood cancers. HemeScreen is a tremendous opportunity for the company, and I look forward to advising Ilan and team as they execute on their vision.”

“The significance and timing of Mr. Andrews joining the board cannot be understated,” said Ilan Danieli, CEO of Precipio, Inc. “At a time when the company is growing its products business and sees it as a key driver of revenue and profitability, having Ronnie on our board will provide invaluable support to management. I am delighted to have Ronnie as part of the team.”

Mr. Mark Rimer, Partner at Kuzari Group and one of the first backers and supporters of Precipio since its inception ten years ago, will be stepping down from his role as a director, and will remain as a board observer. Mr. Rimer’s contributions have been paramount to getting Precipio to where it is today, and company management is delighted to see Mark will remain involved with the company.

“The work that Precipio is doing today to build valuable diagnostic products that will continue to drive the core mission of eradicating medical misdiagnosis demonstrates enormous progress from the early days yet is perfectly in line with the original vision for the company when we first invested in this team ten years ago,” said Mark Rimer, Partner at Kuzari Group. “I am proud to have worked with Ilan and the Precipio management team as well as all our committed partners at the universities, and I am thrilled that Ron is ready to bring his commercial experience to Precipio at the start of the company’s next phase of growth.”