NXP Semiconductors and Morgan Stanley to Present Industrial & IoT Edge Processing Teach-In

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s innovative edge processing solutions for the Industrial & IoT end-market. The call will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Conference Call Registration:

Interested parties are requested to pre-register with Morgan Stanley for the event at https://cvent.me/7yQW0D to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.

The call will be recorded and a replay available for 30-days by at https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1439326&tp_key ...

