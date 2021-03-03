 

NXP Semiconductors and Morgan Stanley to Present Industrial & IoT Edge Processing Teach-In

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 22:15  |  81   |   |   

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s innovative edge processing solutions for the Industrial & IoT end-market. The call will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The call will be co-hosted by Ron Martino, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Edge Processing at NXP, and Craig Hettenbach, Executive Director and Research Analyst, Morgan Stanley Investment Research.

Conference Call Registration:
Interested parties are requested to pre-register with Morgan Stanley for the event at https://cvent.me/7yQW0D to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.

The call will be recorded and a replay available for 30-days by at https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1439326&tp_key ...

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

   
For further information, please contact:
   
Investors: Media:
Jeff Palmer Jacey Zuniga
jeff.palmer@nxp.com jacey.zuniga@nxp.com
+1 408 518 5411 +1 512 895 7398
   

NXP-CORP




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXP Semiconductors and Morgan Stanley to Present Industrial & IoT Edge Processing Teach-In EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
NXP Semiconductors Announces a 50 percent Increase in the Quarterly Dividend and Adoption of 2021 Share Repurchase Program
01.03.21
NXP Unveils Advanced i.MX Applications Processors with Easy-to-Deploy Security, Energy Efficiency and Scalability for the Industrial and IoT Edge
17.02.21
NXP Provides Update Regarding Impact of Severe Winter Weather on Austin, Texas Facilities
06.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 05/21
03.02.21
NXP Launches Flexible IoT Cloud Platform to Securely Manage and Connect Edge Devices

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.07.20
329
NXP Semiconductors