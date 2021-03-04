DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Miscellaneous ENCAVIS AG being promoted via Fast Entry to the MDAX 04.03.2021 / 06:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, March 4, 2021 - The wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV), which is currently still listed on the SDAX, will be promoted to the MDAX, the index of the 60 largest listed companies in Germany after the DAX, measured by market capitalisation and daily trading volume, via "Fast Entry" on March 22, 2021.

The stock market is thus rewarding Encavis AG's impressive operational success story. The transfer of the former Capital Stage AG to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG in 2013 was followed by its inclusion in the SDAX almost seven years ago, on March 24, 2014.

"The future MDAX listing is both an incentive and confirmation for us to push ahead with our growth strategy '>>Fast Forward 2025' and to market subsidy-free green electricity from our wind and solar parks directly to industrial and commercial customers at market prices via long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs)," said Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, underlining the Group's sustainable growth ambitions.

Since 2013, Encavis AG's sales, consolidated net income and stock market value have developed rapidly. Consolidated sales in 2013 of around 57.0 million euros have increased more than fivefold, rising continuously to 292.3 million euros by 2020. Consolidated net income increased from 14.0 million euros in 2013 to currently 68.1 million euros and has also increased almost fivefold. The operating cash flow has increased almost sixfold, rising from 36.0 million euros (2013) to 212.9 million euros (2020). The market capitalisation of the former Capital Stage AG, now Encavis AG, has increased nearly ninefold in the same period from around 272 million euros (March 4, 2014) to more than 2.4 billion euros yesterday.