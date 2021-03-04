BOTS INC Advances Robotic Automation Technological innovations Via Adding Dynamic Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Pashkov has been a keynote speaker at international conferences including the Global Economy Forum in San Francisco, Consensus in New York, CoinAgenda in Las Vegas, World Blockchain Forum in Dubai and Miami, iBlockchain Summit in Shenzhen & Guangzhou, Satoshi United in Dubai, Blockchain Practitioner Conference in Shanghai just to name a few.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry has expanded its leadership team - and today announced that Illia Pashkov has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Pashkov brings to the team more than a decade of experience working with enterprise companies, startups, digital and blockchain platforms as well as comprehensive technical expertise - with a background in Innovations, Technologies, Branding, Identity, Startups, New Business Development, Arts, Creative Direction, Product Design, User Interface, User Experience, Blockchain and Cryptology in advancing BTZI into its next phase of growth.

Prior to Bots Inc, Mr. Pashkov served as a Co-Founder of WISE, WizeBit, GhostDrive, LimeICO, Dowell. He was Chief Product Officer @ Player’s Health, Chief Creative Technologist @ Tradelize and Creative Director/Partner at Halo Lab.

CEO Paul Rosenberg commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Illia as CTO to our executive team. Illia’s advanced visionary mindset, combined with our platforms of innovative technology, will lead our team forward and further establish our commitment to creating world-leading solutions for the robotics automation, products and services Bots, Inc. is developing."

"The team, the vision and the opportunity to work at BTZI is great! I am looking forward to solving complex technological issues and develop new products that will help the company to deliver on its core mission with advanced robotics technologies. I'm looking forward to leading the technology team at Bots Inc.," commented Mr. Pashkov of his new appointment.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).