 

Freddie Mac Prices $603 Million Multifamily K-G Deal, K-G05

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $603 million in K Certificates (K-G05 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 11, 2021.

K-G Deals are the environmental and social impact series of Freddie Mac’s K-Deal program. They exclusively securitize loans made through the company’s Green Advantage program.

K-G05 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $39.500 6.98 S+8 1.23400% 1.22502% $99.9986
A-2 $564.128 9.77 S+20 2.00000% 1.65863% $102.9949
X1 $603.628 9.35 T+110 0.40238% 2.50135% $2.8046
X3 $48.943 9.62 T+300 2.70225% 4.43170% $20.6038

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
  • Co-Managers: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC

Related Links

The K-G05 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KG05 Mortgage Trust (K-G05 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-G05 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-G05 Certificates.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Prices $603 Million Multifamily K-G Deal, K-G05 MCLEAN, Va., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Mortgage Rates Hit Three Percent
03.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $934 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F101
25.02.21
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for January 2021
25.02.21
Mortgage Rates Rise
24.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-741
24.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $952 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F100
22.02.21
Freddie Mac Credit Protects $167.2 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in Fourth Quarter
19.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-125
18.02.21
Mortgage Rates Move Up
18.02.21
Freddie Mac Prices $286 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J33