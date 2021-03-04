Freddie Mac Prices $603 Million Multifamily K-G Deal, K-G05

MCLEAN, Va., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $603 million in K Certificates (K-G05 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 11, 2021.



K-G Deals are the environmental and social impact series of Freddie Mac’s K-Deal program. They exclusively securitize loans made through the company’s Green Advantage program.