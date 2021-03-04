Freddie Mac Prices $603 Million Multifamily K-G Deal, K-G05
MCLEAN, Va., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The
company expects to issue approximately $603 million in K Certificates (K-G05 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 11, 2021.
K-G Deals are the environmental and social impact series of Freddie Mac’s K-Deal program. They exclusively securitize loans made through the company’s Green Advantage program.
K-G05 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$39.500
|6.98
|S+8
|1.23400%
|1.22502%
|$99.9986
|A-2
|$564.128
|9.77
|S+20
|2.00000%
|1.65863%
|$102.9949
|X1
|$603.628
|9.35
|T+110
|0.40238%
|2.50135%
|$2.8046
|X3
|$48.943
|9.62
|T+300
|2.70225%
|4.43170%
|$20.6038
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
- Co-Managers: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC
Related Links
- The K-G05 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kg05oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about K-G Deal program
The K-G05 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KG05 Mortgage Trust (K-G05 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-G05 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-G05 Certificates.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare