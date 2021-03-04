Ad Spending In The Video Advertising Segment Is Expected to Exceed $37 Billion In 2021

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile device technology is projected to be the main driver of next years' developments in Video Advertising. High mobile processing power together with new 5G internet connection speeds will allow more complex mobile video ad strategies. Formats such as live broadcasting, 360° panoramas, or virtual reality videos will transfer the concept of immersion to the advertising field and make the Video Advertising environment increasingly attractive. This development promises highly positive effects on the global mobile market growth. A report from Statista said that the Ad spending in the Video Advertising segment is projected to reach US$37,418million in 2021, while Ad spending is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2021-2025) of 5.05%, resulting in a market volume of US$45,576m by 2025. An additional report from Grand View focusing on the digital video ad market said that the global digital video advertising market size was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% from 2020 to 2027. It said: "Technological advancements and changing consumer behavior have propagated advertisers to adopt innovative ways of digital video advertising." Active companies in the markets this week include Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI).

