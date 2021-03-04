Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for March 2021.
Ex Date:
March 17, 2021
Record Date:
March 18, 2021
Payable:
March 31, 2021
Ticker
Taxable Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
HNW
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
$0.1100
-
PHD
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
$0.0625
-
PHT
Pioneer High Income Trust
$0.0725
-
Ticker
Tax-Exempt Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
MAV
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
$0.0525
-
MHI
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
$0.0525
-
