 

Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for March 2021.

 

 

Ex Date:

March 17, 2021

Record Date:

March 18, 2021

Payable:

March 31, 2021

Ticker

 

Taxable Funds

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change From

Previous Month

HNW

 

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

 

$0.1100

 

-

PHD

 

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

 

$0.0625

 

-

PHT

 

Pioneer High Income Trust

 

$0.0725

 

-

 

 

Ticker

 

Tax-Exempt Funds

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change From

Previous Month

MAV

 

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

 

$0.0525

 

-

MHI

 

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

 

$0.0525

 

-

 

