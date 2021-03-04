 

Green Plains Announces Fluid Quip Technologies Awarded Technology Contract in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
OMAHA, Neb., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), today announced that Fluid Quip Technologies (Fluid Quip) was selected and contracted to provide its global-leading Flex Plant Technology for installation at Sao Martinho’s (B3:SMTO3) Boa Vista sugarcane facility. Deployment of Fluid Quip’s technology solutions worldwide underscores the value of the investment made by BlackRock, Ospraie Management and Green Plains, and is further evidence of the opportunity to help advance transformational change using an array of cutting edge ag technologies.

“The Fluid Quip partnership is critical to our transformation and today’s announcement demonstrates the depth and value of the IP and technology portfolio and how our innovative solutions can be applied not only to their transformation of Green Plains, but also to one of the largest sugarcane ethanol producers in South America,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “Fluid Quip’s technology and engineering expertise are game changers that can create new products, diversify production processes, and dramatically increasing flexibility and profitability for their customers while simultaneously reducing the carbon intensity of the end products.”

Fluid Quip will continue to offer their innovative suite of technology around the world to producers looking to unleash the most value from their production facilities. Flex Plant technology allows existing sugarcane ethanol plants to operate year-round through the addition of corn processing capability.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Fluid Quip Technologies
Fluid Quip Technologies (Fluid Quip) provides custom technologies and engineering services to the biofuel and biochemical industries worldwide. Fluid Quip has commercialized multiple technologies to enhance the base corn-to-ethanol dry grind process, create new and novel alternative feed products, and supply the growing need for carbohydrate feedstocks into the biochemical market. Green Plains Inc., Ospraie Management, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock hold a majority interest in Fluid Quip. For more information, www.fluidquiptechnologies.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com




