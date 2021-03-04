Major Drilling Announces Results for Q3 2021

MONCTON, New Brunswick, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector (“Major Drilling” or the “Company”), today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021.

Revenue up 23% from Q3 2020, driven primarily by increased gold drilling activity

EBITDA ( 1 ) up 226% compared to same period last year, despite heavy start-up costs

up 226% compared to same period last year, despite heavy start-up costs Improved net cash position ( 2 ) by $6.6 million to $14.2 million

by $6.6 million to $14.2 million Increased training and recruiting efforts well under way, in anticipation of increased demand in Q4 and beyond

“We are pleased by the level of activity generated this quarter, despite the anticipated cyclicality of seasonal shutdown. November was a particularly good month and continued the progression we experienced in the previous quarter. December saw the usual reduction in operational activity due to holiday shutdowns, while January got off to a quicker start than previous years. These factors drove the increase in revenue for the quarter and provide strong indication that we are moving into a mining upcycle,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling. “Margins, as is usual for this quarter, were impacted by substantial annual maintenance and overhaul work over the holiday period. Additionally, the Company incurred significant training, mobilization and setup costs to meet the pickup of activity and increased demand for services expected in the fourth quarter.”

“An increase in gold exploration spend by both seniors and juniors is the main driver of the initial pickup in activity, with 90 percent of the revenue increase coming from gold projects. Copper prices have just recently seen a surge, which should also translate into more exploration activity in the near future as mining companies seek to replenish depleting reserves.”

“Our financial position remains strong and our balance sheet flexible, with net cash of $14.2 million, an improvement of $6.6 million during the quarter,” said Ian Ross, CFO of Major Drilling. “We spent $5.1 million on capital expenditures this quarter, adding 3 underground rigs and related support equipment, while disposing of 14 older, less efficient rigs, bringing the total rig count to 590. We expect capital expenditures to increase next quarter in anticipation of a busy calendar year 2021, and to respond to current growth opportunities in certain markets.”

“The increase in industry activity has once again raised questions around the availability of skilled labour, particularly in North America,” observed Mr. Larocque. “To mitigate concerns over crew staffing, we have stepped up our training efforts around the world and have reinstated many of the initiatives that proved successful in the last industry upturn. Additional trainees are being assigned to rigs and retention programs are being reinstated. In North America, we have increased efforts across our training centers with goals to improve our retention rate for new hires and to qualify candidates for our driller-trainee programs. Wage increases will be applied in certain regions to retain and attract the most experienced drillers, and to ensure our high-quality customer service is maintained as competition heats up.”

“Looking ahead to our fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, we are pleased to share a positive outlook. We continue to see a noticeable increase in inquiries from all categories of customers, and if their plans progress as advertised, we expect to see utilization rates continue to improve as crews become available. Although the shortage of experienced drill crews will put temporary pressure on labour costs and productivity, especially in our most active markets, we expect the wider industry shortages to continue to drive pricing improvements and expedite margin recovery.”

In millions of Canadian dollars

(except earnings per share) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenue $ 100.4 $ 81.7 $ 304.0 $ 320.4 Gross margin 11.0 % 6.3 % 16.1 % 16.0 % Adjusted gross margin (1) 20.3 % 17.6 % 25.5 % 24.7 % EBITDA (1) 8.7 2.7 42.0 41.1 As percentage of revenue 8.7 % 3.3 % 13.8 % 12.8 % Net earnings (loss) (1.5 ) (9.9 ) 7.7 3.3 Earnings (loss) per share (0.02 ) (0.12 ) 0.10 0.04

(1) See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

(2) Net cash position (net of debt, excluding lease liabilities reported under IFRS16 Leases)

Third Quarter Ended January 31, 2021

Total revenue for the quarter was $100.4 million, up 23% from revenue of $81.7 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The unfavourable foreign exchange translation impact on revenue for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, was approximately $2.5 million, with a minimal impact on net earnings as expenditures in foreign jurisdictions tend to be in the same currency as revenue.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada - U.S. drilling operations increased by 48.7% to $56.8 million, compared to the same period last year. This region saw an influx in junior activity as well as extended programs from seniors/intermediates in December and early start-ups in January.

South and Central American revenue increased by 13.0% to $21.8 million for the quarter, compared to the same quarter last year. This region continued its slow recovery from COVID-19 and was also assisted by early start-ups in January.

Asian and African revenue decreased by 9.9% to $21.8 million, compared to the same period last year. Despite a strong performance in Mongolia in the quarter, Southern Africa faced continued challenges from COVID-19 that negatively impacted the region.

Gross margin percentage for the quarter was 11.0%, compared to 6.3% for the same period last year. Depreciation expense totaling $9.3 million is included in direct costs for the current quarter, versus $9.2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes depreciation expense, was 20.3% for the quarter, compared to 17.6% for the same period last year. Margins were impacted by increased training costs, seasonal maintenance and ramp-up costs due to quick start-ups in January.

General and administrative costs were $11.7 million, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the same quarter last year. Reduced travel continues to drive the decrease in general and administrative costs, as compared to the previous year, as well as favourable foreign exchange impacts in certain jurisdictions. Travel restrictions will remain in place until a time when it can be resumed in a safe and responsible manner.

The income tax provision for the quarter was nil compared to an expense of $0.3 million for the prior year period. The income tax for the quarter was impacted by non-deductible expenses and non-tax affected losses in certain regions, while incurring taxes in profitable branches.

Net loss was $1.5 million or $0.02 per share ($0.02 per share diluted) for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million or $0.12 per share ($0.12 per share diluted) for the prior year quarter.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company’s financial data has been prepared in accordance with IFRS, with the exception of certain financial measures detailed below. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures are key, for both management and investors, in evaluating performance at a consolidated level and are commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as indicators of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted gross profit/margin - excludes depreciation expense:

(in $000s CAD) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Total revenue $ 100,387 $ 81,719 $ 303,959 $ 320,360 Direct costs 89,329 76,552 254,924 269,118 Less: depreciation (9,306 ) (9,243 ) (28,481 ) (27,876 ) Adjusted gross profit 20,364 14,410 77,516 79,118 Adjusted gross margin 20.3 % 17.6 % 25.5 % 24.7 %

EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring charge:

(in $000s CAD) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ (1,467 ) $ (9,947 ) $ 7,690 $ 3,345 Finance costs 337 293 961 716 Income tax provision 26 280 3,263 5,294 Depreciation and amortization 9,853 9,940 30,048 29,629 Restructuring charge - 2,116 - 2,116 EBITDA $ 8,749 $ 2,682 $ 41,962 $ 41,100

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended January 31 January 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 TOTAL REVENUE $ 100,387 $ 81,719 $ 303,959 $ 320,360 DIRECT COSTS (note 6) 89,329 76,552 254,924 269,118 GROSS PROFIT 11,058 5,167 49,035 51,242 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 11,742 12,671 34,536 36,962 Other expenses 862 33 3,341 2,766 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (462 ) (27 ) (451 ) (171 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 20 (252 ) (305 ) 214 Finance costs 337 293 961 716 Restructuring charge (note 11) - 2,116 - 2,116 12,499 14,834 38,082 42,603 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (1,441 ) (9,667 ) 10,953 8,639 INCOME TAX PROVISION (RECOVERY) (note 7) Current 896 (588 ) 4,760 4,859 Deferred (870 ) 868 (1,497 ) 435 26 280 3,263 5,294 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $ (1,467 ) $ (9,947 ) $ 7,690 $ 3,345 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (note 8) Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.04





Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended January 31 January 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $ (1,467 ) $ (9,947 ) $ 7,690 $ 3,345 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations (9,405 ) (500 ) (20,210 ) (8,639 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (net of tax) 122 (60 ) 1,835 876 COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS) $ (10,750 ) $ (10,507 ) $ (10,685 ) $ (4,418 )





Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the nine months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Retained earnings Other Share-based Foreign currency Share capital (deficit) reserves payments reserve translation reserve Total BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2019* $ 241,264 $ 29,020 $ (570 ) $ 14,503 $ 78,783 $ 363,000 Share issue 1,925 - - - - 1,925 Share-based compensation - - - 194 - 194 Stock options expired - 3,740 - (3,740 ) - - 243,189 32,760 (570 ) 10,957 78,783 365,119 Comprehensive earnings: Net earnings - 3,345 - - - 3,345 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations - - - - (8,639 ) (8,639 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives - - 876 - - 876 Total comprehensive earnings (loss) - 3,345 876 - (8,639 ) (4,418 ) BALANCE AS AT JANUARY 31, 2020 $ 243,189 $ 36,105 $ 306 $ 10,957 $ 70,144 $ 360,701 BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2020 $ 243,189 $ (35,691 ) $ (611 ) $ 8,519 $ 81,640 $ 297,046 Exercise of stock options 58 - - (17 ) - 41 Share-based compensation - - - 222 - 222 Stock options expired - 3,525 - (3,525 ) - - 243,247 (32,166 ) (611 ) 5,199 81,640 297,309 Comprehensive earnings: Net earnings - 7,690 - - - 7,690 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations - - - - (20,210 ) (20,210 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives - - 1,835 - - 1,835 Total comprehensive earnings (loss) - 7,690 1,835 - (20,210 ) (10,685 ) BALANCE AS AT JANUARY 31, 2021 $ 243,247 $ (24,476 ) $ 1,224 $ 5,199 $ 61,430 $ 286,624

*Opening balances have been allocated to include expired or forfeited stock options of $5,744, previously recorded in share-based payments reserve, in retained earnings (deficit), consistent with current year presentation.





Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended January 31 January 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Earnings (loss) before income tax $ (1,441 ) $ (9,667 ) $ 10,953 $ 8,639 Operating items not involving cash Depreciation and amortization (note 6) 9,853 9,940 30,048 29,629 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (462 ) (27 ) (451 ) (171 ) Share-based compensation 73 53 222 194 Restructuring charge (non-cash portion) (note 11) - 1,503 - 1,503 Finance costs recognized in earnings before income tax 337 293 961 716 8,360 2,095 41,733 40,510 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 5,739 10,675 (6,803 ) 6,043 Finance costs paid (337 ) (293 ) (961 ) (716 ) Income taxes paid (833 ) (1,581 ) (3,698 ) (6,185 ) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 12,929 10,896 30,271 39,652 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of lease liabilities (169 ) (446 ) (967 ) (1,290 ) Repayment of long-term debt (251 ) (252 ) (35,752 ) (808 ) Issuance of common shares due to exercise of stock options 17 - 41 - Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (403 ) (698 ) (36,678 ) (2,098 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (note 10) - (13,945 ) - (13,945 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (note 5) (5,069 ) (8,784 ) (20,613 ) (24,892 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 541 72 1,033 800 Cash flow from (used in) investing activities (4,528 ) (22,657 ) (19,580 ) (38,037 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,612 ) (183 ) (2,495 ) (145 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 6,386 (12,642 ) (28,482 ) (628 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 23,565 39,380 58,433 27,366 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD $ 29,951 $ 26,738 $ 29,951 $ 26,738





Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at January 31, 2021 and April 30, 2020

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

January 31, 2021 April 30, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,951 $ 58,433 Trade and other receivables 80,059 71,641 Income tax receivable 3,877 4,350 Inventories 90,016 99,823 Prepaid expenses 5,598 4,497 209,501 238,744 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (note 5) 146,992 165,103 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 3,982 3,803 DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS 9,572 9,613 GOODWILL 7,708 7,708 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 663 946 $ 378,418 $ 425,917 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 56,315 $ 55,858 Income tax payable 1,721 926 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,168 1,121 Current portion of long-term debt 608 1,024 59,812 58,929 LEASE LIABILITIES 2,860 2,701 CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION 1,807 1,807 LONG-TERM DEBT 15,131 50,333 DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES 12,184 15,101 91,794 128,871 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 243,247 243,189 Retained earnings (deficit) (24,476 ) (35,691 ) Other reserves 1,224 (611 ) Share-based payments reserve 5,199 8,519 Foreign currency translation reserve 61,430 81,640 286,624 297,046 $ 378,418 $ 425,917





MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information)

1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and has its head office at 111 St. George Street, Suite 100, Moncton, NB, Canada. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The principal source of revenue consists of contract drilling for companies primarily involved in mining and mineral exploration. The Company has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, and Africa.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Statement of compliance

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (“IAS 34”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and using the accounting policies as outlined in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2020.

On March 4, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized the financial statements for issue.

Basis of consolidation

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee.

The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the period are included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations from the effective date of acquisition or up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate.

Intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation, where appropriate.

Basis of preparation

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared based on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, using the same accounting policies and methods of computation as presented in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2020.

3. KEY SOURCES OF ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTY AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS

The preparation of financial statements, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are not readily apparent from other sources, which affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Depending on the severity and duration of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, results could be impacted in future periods. It is not possible at this time to estimate the magnitude of such potential future impacts.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods, if the revision affects both current and future periods. Significant areas requiring the use of management estimates relate to the useful lives of property, plant and equipment for depreciation purposes, property, plant and equipment and inventory valuation, determination of income and other taxes, assumptions used in the compilation of share-based payments, fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions, amounts recorded as accrued liabilities, contingent consideration and allowance for doubtful accounts, and impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets.

The Company applied judgment in determining the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries, the determination of cash-generating units (“CGUs”), the degree of componentization of property, plant and equipment, the recognition of provisions and accrued liabilities, and the determination of the probability that deferred income tax assets will be realized from future taxable earnings.

4. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

The third quarter (November to January) is normally the Company’s weakest quarter due to the shutdown of mining and exploration activities, often for extended periods over the holiday season.

5. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Capital expenditures for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 were $5,069 (2020 - $9,874) and $20,613 (2020 - $25,982), respectively. The unpaid portion of capital expenditures for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2020 was $1,090.

6. EXPENSES BY NATURE

Direct costs by nature are as follows:

(in $000s CAD) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Depreciation $ 9,306 $ 9,243 $ 28,481 $ 27,876 Employee benefit expenses 39,032 30,771 110,738 112,754 Cost of inventory 15,870 12,915 47,322 47,660 Other 25,121 23,623 68,383 80,828 Direct costs $ 89,329 $ 76,552 $ 254,924 $ 269,118

Depreciation and amortization expense recorded in general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 was $547 (2020 - $697) and $1,567 (2020 - $1,753), respectively.

7. INCOME TAXES

The income tax provision for the period can be reconciled to accounting earnings before income tax as follows:

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Earnings (loss) before income tax $ (1,441 ) $ (9,667 ) $ 10,953 $ 8,639 Statutory Canadian corporate income tax rate 27 % 27 % 27 % 27 % Expected income tax provision based on statutory rate (389 ) (2,610 ) 2,957 2,332 Non-recognition of tax benefits related to losses 485 949 1,847 1,321 Utilization of previously unrecognized losses (62 ) 303 (1,615 ) (280 ) Other foreign taxes paid 173 43 412 365 Rate variances in foreign jurisdictions 74 (316 ) (158 ) (477 ) De-recognition of previously recognized losses - 1,505 - 1,505 Permanent differences and other (255 ) 406 (180 ) 528 Income tax provision recognized in net earnings (loss) $ 26 $ 280 $ 3,263 $ 5,294

The Company periodically assesses its liabilities and contingencies for all tax years open to audit based upon the latest information available. For those matters where it is probable that an adjustment will be made, the Company records its best estimate of these tax liabilities, including related interest charges. Inherent uncertainties exist in estimates of tax contingencies due to changes in tax laws. While management believes they have adequately provided for the probable outcome of these matters, future results may include favourable or unfavourable adjustments to these estimated tax liabilities in the period the assessments are made, or resolved, or when the statutes of limitations lapse.

8. EARNINGS PER SHARE

All of the Company’s earnings are attributable to common shares, therefore, net earnings is used in determining earnings per share.

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ (1,467 ) $ (9,947 ) $ 7,690 $ 3,345 Weighted average number of shares: Basic (000s) 80,641 80,631 80,638 80,410 Diluted (000s) 80,829 80,659 80,743 80,422 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.04

The calculation of diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 excludes the effect of 988,037 and 1,388,131 options, respectively (2020 - 2,513,791 and 2,845,241, respectively) as they were anti‐dilutive.

The total number of shares outstanding on January 31, 2021 was 80,640,753 (2020 - 80,634,153).

9. SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company’s operations are divided into the following three geographic segments, corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2020. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before finance costs, general corporate expenses and income taxes. Data relating to each of the Company’s reportable segments is presented as follows:

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenue Canada - U.S.* $ 56,802 $ 38,199 $ 173,464 $ 164,493 South and Central America 21,820 19,322 62,928 81,793 Asia and Africa 21,765 24,198 67,567 74,074 $ 100,387 $ 81,719 $ 303,959 $ 320,360

*Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $33,371 and $20,963 for Canadian operations for the three months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $85,090 and $74,830 for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Earnings (loss) from operations Canada - U.S. $ (1,864 ) $ (5,262 ) $ 9,546 $ 7,154 South and Central America (1,003 ) (5,886 ) (2,774 ) (2,900 ) Asia and Africa 3,578 3,864 9,855 12,761 711 (7,284 ) 16,627 17,015 Finance costs 337 293 961 716 General corporate expenses** 1,815 2,090 4,713 7,660 Income tax 26 280 3,263 5,294 2,178 2,663 8,937 13,670 Net earnings (loss) $ (1,467 ) $ (9,947 ) $ 7,690 $ 3,345

**General corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices and stock options.

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Capital expenditures Canada - U.S. $ 3,598 $ 5,474 $ 16,184 $ 17,397 South and Central America 255 1,729 1,039 3,302 Asia and Africa 710 2,433 2,821 4,013 Unallocated and corporate assets 506 238 569 1,270 Total capital expenditures $ 5,069 $ 9,874 $ 20,613 $ 25,982





Q3 2021 Q3 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Depreciation and amortization Canada - U.S. $ 4,915 $ 4,612 $ 15,037 $ 13,597 South and Central America 2,965 3,486 9,365 10,925 Asia and Africa 1,589 1,707 5,155 4,911 Unallocated and corporate assets 384 135 491 196 Total depreciation and amortization $ 9,853 $ 9,940 $ 30,048 $ 29,629





January 31, 2021 April 30, 2020 Identifiable assets Canada - U.S.* $ 180,219 $ 180,925 South and Central America 94,982 129,748 Asia and Africa 119,082 121,954 Unallocated and corporate assets (liabilities) (15,865 ) (6,710 ) Total identifiable assets $ 378,418 $ 425,917

*Canada - U.S. includes property, plant and equipment as at January 31, 2021 of $42,003 (April 30, 2020 - $44,146) for Canadian operations.

10. BUSINESS ACQUISITION

Norex Drilling Limited

Effective November 1, 2019, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Norex Drilling Limited (“Norex”).

The acquisition has been accounted for using the acquisition method. Through this purchase, which allowed the Company to gain a strong position to service its customers in both surface and underground exploration drilling services in Northern Ontario, the Company acquired 22 drill rigs, support equipment and inventory, existing contracts and receivables, the operation’s management team, and other employees, including experienced drillers.

The purchase price for the transaction was $18.7 million, consisting of $14.0 million in cash (net of cash acquired), $1.9 million in Major Drilling shares, a holdback of $1.0 million and an additional payout of $1.8 million (discounted) tied to performance. The maximum amount of the contingent consideration is $2.5 million, with a payout date three years from the effective date of November 1, 2019. Payment is contingent on achieving EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) run rates above levels at the time of acquisition.

Goodwill arising from this acquisition was equal to the excess of the total consideration paid over the fair market value of the net assets acquired and represents the benefit of expected synergies, revenue growth, and future market development.

The net assets acquired at fair value at acquisition were as follows:



Net assets acquired Trade and other receivables $ 4,865 Inventories 1,762 Property, plant and equipment 8,217 Goodwill (not tax deductible) 7,708 Intangible assets 1,135 Trade and other payables (3,385 ) Deferred income tax liabilities (1,625 ) Total assets $ 18,677





Consideration Cash $ 14,241 Holdback 1,000 Contingent consideration 1,807 Shares of Major Drilling 1,925 Less: cash acquired (296 ) Total consideration $ 18,677

Subsequent to the date of acquisition, the trade and other receivables included in the above net assets acquired have been fully collected.

The above consideration includes non-cash investing activities, which are not reflected in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, including the issuance of 334,169 shares of Major Drilling at $5.76 for a total of $1,925, contingent consideration of $1,807 (discounted) and a holdback of $1,000.

The Company incurred acquisition-related costs of $182 relating to external legal fees and due diligence costs. These acquisition costs have been included in the other expenses line of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The results of operations of Norex are included in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations from November 1, 2019.

11. RESTRUCTURING CHARGE

During the previous year, the Company made the decision to close its operations in Colombia.

These restructuring initiatives generated impairment losses calculated based on the determination of the fair value of assets less cost of disposal. Fair value was determined through the use of industry knowledge.

The costs related to these initiatives, and recorded as part of the restructuring charge, total $2,116 for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2020. This amount consists of non-cash charges totalling $1,503, including an impairment charge of $500 relating to property, plant and equipment and a write-down of $1,003 to reduce inventory to net realizable value. Cash charges include employee severance costs of $375 incurred to rationalize the workforce, and $238 relating to the cost of winding down operations.

12. F INANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair value

The carrying values of cash, trade and other receivables, demand credit facilities and trade and other payables approximate their fair value due to the relatively short period to maturity of the instruments. The carrying value of long-term debt approximates its fair value as the interest applicable is reflective of fair market rates.

Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value are classified and disclosed in one of the following categories:

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the assets or liabilities that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).



The Company’s derivatives are classified as level 2 financial instruments. There were no transfers of amounts between level 1, level 2 and level 3 financial instruments for the quarter ended January 31, 2021.

The fair value hierarchy requires the use of observable market inputs whenever such inputs exist. A financial instrument is classified to the lowest level of the hierarchy for which a significant input has been considered in measuring fair value.

Credit risk

As at January 31, 2021, 83.5% (April 30, 2020 - 81.6%) of the Company’s trade receivables were aged as current and 2.2% (April 30, 2020 - 2.0%) of the trade receivables were impaired.

The movements in the allowance for impairment of trade receivables during the nine and twelve month periods were as follows:

January 31, 2021 April 30, 2020 Opening balance $ 1,226 $ 863 Increase in impairment allowance 469 442 Recovery of amounts previously impaired (115 ) - Write-off charged against allowance - (37 ) Foreign exchange translation differences (54 ) (42 ) Ending balance $ 1,526 $ 1,226

Foreign currency risk

As at January 31, 2021, the most significant carrying amounts of net monetary assets or liabilities (which may include intercompany balances with other subsidiaries) that: (i) are denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective Company subsidiary; and (ii) cause foreign exchange rate exposure, including the impact on earnings before income taxes (“EBIT”), if the corresponding rate changes by 10%, are as follows:

Rate variance IDR/USD MNT/USD USD/AUD USD/BRL USD/CLP USD/CAD Other Net exposure on monetary assets 7,686 5,034 4,568 3,214 4,202 7,094 124 EBIT impact +/-10% 854 559 508 357 467 788 14

Liquidity risk

The following table details contractual maturities for the Company’s financial liabilities: