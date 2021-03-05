ZTE Releases Precise RAN Solution and Industry-first NodeEngine Commercial Use to Empower Digital Transformation

With the theme of precise industry empowerment, the release conference of ZTE Precise RAN & NodeEngine has been held online. At this conference, representatives from industry-leading enterprises, such as Xinfengming Group (one of the biggest manufactures in polyester industry) and China Southern Power Grid, have shared the latest achievements in 5G-assisted digital upgrades in industrial internet and power industry, focusing on the digital transformation, 5G application development, and industrial ecology.

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released the Precise RAN Solution White Paper for the upgrade of digital economy, and the NodeEngine Technology White Paper together with China Mobile for digital transformation of the industrial park, as well as the industry-first NodeEngine commercial case.

Precise RAN Helps Build the Foundation of Digital Economy

Digital economy is now leading the trend. The construction of new infrastructure is the core driver of the continuous development of digital economy. 5G has become an important engine of new infrastructure. As a road builder of digital economy, ZTE focuses on three technological fields: ultimate network, precision cloud and network and platform empowerment, and paves the way for industrial upgrades with innovation, ingenuity, and patience, to empower all industries to accelerate their digital transformation and inject 5G into the industry as a road builder of digital economy.

Applications in vertical industries have diverse requirements, involving the media, power, mining, transportation, medical care, education, and so many other fields. Telecommunications networks need to provide differentiated and deterministic service experiences, and provide ultimate performance guarantee in terms of latency, reliability and speed. Under this background, ZTE has proposed the Precise RAN Solution. Through precision planning, precision slicing, precision identification, precision scheduling, precision measurement, and precision O&M, Precise RAN allocates the most reasonable wireless resources and the most suitable wireless functions for 5G applications in the vertical industries, thus providing accurate service guarantee and efficient utilization of wireless resource, and providing a solid foundation for 5G services in various industries.