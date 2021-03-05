 

ZTE Releases Precise RAN Solution and Industry-first NodeEngine Commercial Use to Empower Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 06:01  |  104   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released the Precise RAN Solution White Paper for the upgrade of digital economy, and the NodeEngine Technology White Paper together with China Mobile for digital transformation of the industrial park, as well as the industry-first NodeEngine commercial case.

With the theme of precise industry empowerment, the release conference of ZTE Precise RAN & NodeEngine has been held online. At this conference, representatives from industry-leading enterprises, such as Xinfengming Group (one of the biggest manufactures in polyester industry) and China Southern Power Grid, have shared the latest achievements in 5G-assisted digital upgrades in industrial internet and power industry, focusing on the digital transformation, 5G application development, and industrial ecology.

Precise RAN Helps Build the Foundation of Digital Economy

Digital economy is now leading the trend. The construction of new infrastructure is the core driver of the continuous development of digital economy. 5G has become an important engine of new infrastructure. As a road builder of digital economy, ZTE focuses on three technological fields: ultimate network, precision cloud and network and platform empowerment, and paves the way for industrial upgrades with innovation, ingenuity, and patience, to empower all industries to accelerate their digital transformation and inject 5G into the industry as a road builder of digital economy.

Applications in vertical industries have diverse requirements, involving the media, power, mining, transportation, medical care, education, and so many other fields. Telecommunications networks need to provide differentiated and deterministic service experiences, and provide ultimate performance guarantee in terms of latency, reliability and speed. Under this background, ZTE has proposed the Precise RAN Solution. Through precision planning, precision slicing, precision identification, precision scheduling, precision measurement, and precision O&M, Precise RAN allocates the most reasonable wireless resources and the most suitable wireless functions for 5G applications in the vertical industries, thus providing accurate service guarantee and efficient utilization of wireless resource, and providing a solid foundation for 5G services in various industries.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZTE Releases Precise RAN Solution and Industry-first NodeEngine Commercial Use to Empower Digital Transformation SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released the Precise RAN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oncolytics Biotech Establishes New At-The-Market Facility
ZTE Releases Precise RAN Solution and Industry-first NodeEngine Commercial Use to Empower Digital ...
Investors Await a Potential Rebound in Gold Production
Leading Italian Shipping Company Moby S.p.A. Files Lawsuit Against Asset Management Firms
Graphene Market Size to Reach USD 876.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 40.2% | Valuates Reports
Healthcare Chatbot Market to Reach US$ 967.7 Million by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 21.56%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Wheat Protein Market worth $3.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
MoA Technology appoint Virginia Corless as CEO
Don Agro posts 66.5% increase in net profit to S$8.7 million for FY2020
ChannelAdvisor Named Trusted Google International Growth Partner
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area