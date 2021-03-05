 

Corbion full year 2020 results

Corbion reported net sales of € 986.5 million in 2020. Organic net sales growth was 5.6% for
the year. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 increased organically by 13.4% to € 158.8 million. The company proposes to distribute a regular cash dividend of € 0.56 per share.

Olivier Rigaud, CEO, commented: “2020 has been a remarkable year. Following the presentation of our strategy, Advance 2025, in March, most of the world went into lockdown and our priorities became: safeguarding the health of our colleagues, securing supplies, and ensuring that our customers would continue to get their deliveries on time and in full. This resulted into a strong business performance: Organically, our core business grew by 7% for the full year - at the top end of our guidance range - and ended with very strong growth of 11% in Q4. The EBITDA margin development in 2020 was more favorable than initially forecast principally due to a significant decline in travel costs and a delay in the planned organizational expansion to meet future needs. Both were COVID-19 related. We are proud to have been awarded the highest CDP rating ‘A’ on climate change, confirming our commitment to more environmental transparency and action. I am very happy with the strong delivery and resilience of all our employees, and in recognition of their extraordinary performance, we have awarded them an additional one-off bonus in Q4. Although COVID-19 remains a significant factor of uncertainty, given our growth dynamic, combined with an improved pipeline, we look confidently towards the future.”

Key financial highlights FY 2020*:

  • Net sales organic growth was 5.6%. Core net sales organic growth: 7.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA was € 158.8 million (FY 2019: € 145.9 million; organic increase: 13.4%)
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.1% (FY 2019: 14.9%)
  • Operating result was € 104.1 million (FY 2019: € 61.3 million)
  • Free cash flow was € 32.1 million (FY 2019: € 9.6 million)
  • Net debt/EBITDA at year-end was 1.7x (year-end 2019: 2.0x)
  • Post-balance sheet events: In January 2021 the sale of our land in the municipality of Breda (NL) and our frozen dough activities (US) were finalized
€ million FY 2020 FY 2019 Total growth Organic growth
Net sales 986.5 976.4 1.0% 5.6%
Adjusted EBITDA 158.8 145.9 8.8% 13.4%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.1% 14.9%    
Operating result 104.1 61.3 69.8% 76.0%
ROCE 12.9% 9.9%    



