PANINI CHOSES WESTPAY AS PROVIDER OF PAYMENT SOLUTIONS.

Panini, a leading chain of healthy fast-food has, as a result of an in-depth assessment, chosen Westpay as their payment solution provider.

– Panini knew that they wanted a payment solution that adds value and contributes to a greater customer experience. Of course, it feels nice when they now choose Westpay. Thanks to this, Panini can focus on its core business with the knowledge that they have a payment solution that handles today's and tomorrow's payment methods, says, Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.