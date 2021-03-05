 

Admiral Markets celebrates its 20th anniversary with rebranding to Admirals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 10:45  |  19   |   |   

Admiral Markets was founded in 2001. After 20 years in business, the company will be rebranding to Admirals. The logo and name will change to Admirals, as the company starts its new chapter. 

Over the past two decades Admiral Markets has revolutionised trading and investing, enabling millions of satisfied individuals to structure and manage investments in a safe, secure and simplified way. Back in 2001, Admiral Markets was purely a Forex and CFD brokerage company. Today, it stands for an innovative and streamlined personal finance experience. 

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, the Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets Group AS, these previously set goals have now been achieved. “The rebranding is a natural step to reflect where we are as a business.”

He states that markets in Admiral Markets refers to the financial markets. “This does not capture the full scope of what we do anymore. We are more than a broker. We have been expanding our product offering and are adding new services. We are a global financial hub disrupting the FinTech world on a global scale. Our aim is to streamline personal finance for over 10 million people all around the world in the next 10 years.”

The Chairman of the Management Board noted that their mission is to redefine how people approach personal finance: “We set out to offer integrated solutions for investing, spending, and managing money. We are in the midst of a remarkable expansion. Trading will always be an important part of our identity as a company but we will continue to introduce a wider range of products and services which will make personal finance transparent and accessible.”

Additional information:

Kaia Gil
Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com
+372 53 413 764






Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Admiral Markets celebrates its 20th anniversary with rebranding to Admirals Admiral Markets was founded in 2001. After 20 years in business, the company will be rebranding to Admirals. The logo and name will change to Admirals, as the company starts its new chapter.  Over the past two decades Admiral Markets has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...