 

TILT Holdings Inc. Announces the Launch of Her Highness NYC Branded THC Products in Massachusetts Market Within 30 Days of Contract Signing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 12:30  |  101   |   |   

Her Highness NYC, a Female-Owned, Premium Cannabis Brand, Is Now Available for Purchase at Select Dispensaries across Massachusetts

PHOENIX, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, distribution and retail, is pleased to announce the launch of Her Highness NYC (“Her Highness”) branded THC products in Massachusetts. The Company previously announced the signing of an exclusive manufacturing and distribution contract with the provider of the female-forward cannabis couture products inspired and engineered by women on February 4, 2021. Her Highness products are being manufactured and distributed by TILT’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”), located in Taunton.

“Going from contract to launch in 30 days with a brand new product line is a testament to our cultivation, manufacturing and distribution capabilities, as well as our expertise in managing complex supply chains,” said TILT’s President Gary Santo. “I challenged our team to meet that deadline and could not be prouder of the hard work, dedication and innovation each and every person showed in making this happen. As a key aspect of our growth strategy, we expect TILT to continue to bring new, dynamic products to the markets we serve as we continue to create partnerships with premium brands.”

“We are very impressed by the professionalism and expertise TILT has provided as our partner,” said Her Highness Co-Founder and Co-CEO Allison Krongard. The speed at which they have brought us to market is the quickest we have experienced. We are excited to work with TILT to expand our product offerings throughout Massachusetts and look forward to expanding our partnership to bring Her Highness products to additional markets.”

"Our mission has always been to deliver female-forward cannabis couture, and with Tilt Holdings, we're one step closer to bringing that vision throughout the US," comments Her Highness Co-CEO and Co-Founder Laura Eisman. "We know Tilt will carry our vision and mission by precisely crafting and distributing our products."

Patients and customers can now purchase a suite of Her Highness products, including Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls, Power Puffs Kief Pre-Rolls and Pleasure Oil, at a growing number of dispensaries state wide. Her Highness Products are also available at CAC’s Taunton medical dispensary.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TILT Holdings Inc. Announces the Launch of Her Highness NYC Branded THC Products in Massachusetts Market Within 30 Days of Contract Signing Her Highness NYC, a Female-Owned, Premium Cannabis Brand, Is Now Available for Purchase at Select Dispensaries across MassachusettsPHOENIX, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
TILT Holdings Inc. Receives Approval for Additional Cultivation Expansion at its Massachusetts Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility
23.02.21
TILT Holdings Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences
22.02.21
TILT Holdings, Inc. Announces Assignment of Ermont, Inc. Note Receivable
18.02.21
TILT Holdings Strengthens Compliance Team, Welcoming Nicole Moyers as Vice President of Compliance and Patrick Beyea as Director of Compliance
17.02.21
TILT Holdings Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results, Operational Highlights and 2021 Outlook
16.02.21
TILT Holdings Inc. Congratulates Partner, Kanabo Group PLC, on Commencing Trading on the London Stock Exchange
04.02.21
TILT Holdings Inc. Announces Exclusive Contract to Manufacture and Distribute Her Highness NYC Branded Products in Massachusetts

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
4
TILT Holdings (TILT) - attraktiver Cannabis Player ?