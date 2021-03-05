 

ChannelAdvisor Named Trusted Google International Growth Partner

New program designed to enhance leading e-commerce platform's digital marketing and advertising support for brands and retailers

LONDON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has been selected by Google to join its exclusive Google Partners International Growth program, a network of best-in-class providers with a proven track record in helping brands and retailers expand their reach and capture new audiences globally.

As part of this unique partnership opportunity, ChannelAdvisor has enhanced its support for brands and retailers looking to expand into new international markets. With comprehensive insight into expanding abroad, ChannelAdvisor's long-standing alliance with Google can help serve as a key differentiator for brands and retailers seeking a competitive edge with additional assistance navigating potential operational challenges related to localisation, logistics, payments, and more.

"ChannelAdvisor is very excited to be named a Trusted International Growth Partner," said Link Walls, Vice President of Digital Marketing Strategy at ChannelAdvisor. "From strategic guidance on industry changes to training on the specifics of new products, this partnership enables us to support our clients navigating international growth with the goal of driving more success in their business. We look forward to continuing to work with Google as part of the new International Growth program."

ChannelAdvisor's designation as an International Growth Partner demonstrates the company's strong alliance with Google. In 2019, ChannelAdvisor received its first nomination for the distinguished Google Premier Partner Awards. The recognition marked ChannelAdvisor's first nomination in the Growing Business Online category and its second time as a finalist in the Shopping Excellence division.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfilment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Catch, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.

