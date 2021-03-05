 

DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend
WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €0.99 per share entitled to dividend for the year 2020 (prior year: no dividend).

As no dividend was paid out in the prior year, a special dividend of € 1.31 per share entitled to dividend will be proposed in addition to this dividend.

After the business situation has shown itself to be stable again at a lower level in the second half of 2020 with a simultaneous positive liquidity development, WashTec is returning to an attractive dividend policy for the 2020 fiscal year.

Contact:
WashTec AG
Investor Relations
Dr. Kerstin Reden
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
