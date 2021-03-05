DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend
The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €0.99 per share entitled to dividend for the year 2020 (prior year: no dividend).
As no dividend was paid out in the prior year, a special dividend of € 1.31 per share entitled to dividend will be proposed in addition to this dividend.
After the business situation has shown itself to be stable again at a lower level in the second half of 2020 with a simultaneous positive liquidity development, WashTec is returning to an attractive dividend policy for the 2020 fiscal year.
