 

LEIDOS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.03.2021, 04:50  |  105   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 3, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Leidos and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ldos/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 3, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Leidos and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2021, the Company disclosed disappointing 4Q and full year 2020 financial results, including only $163 million in sales (or $326 million annualized), falling well short of the projected $500 million sales, and expected cash flow of $850 million, well below analyst estimates of $1.083 billion.

On this news, shares of Leidos fell $10.29, or 9.91%, to close at $93.51 per share on February 23, 2021.

The case is Morton v. Leidos Holdings, Inc., et al., 1:21-cv-01911.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LEIDOS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 3, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Leidos …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Biktarvy Demonstrates High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults in ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Humio
Humanigen to Present at Roth Conference
Sensient Publishes Its Sixth Annual Sustainability Report With Performance Highlights and SASB ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:00 Uhr
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Investors
05.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
Breaking Alert: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – LDOS
05.03.21
LDOS CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc.
02.03.21
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26.02.21
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Investigation
25.02.21
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
24.02.21
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Investigation
24.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) on Behalf of Investors