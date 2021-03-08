 

Vera Bradley and New Hope Girls Launch Third Limited-Edition, Co-Branded Collection for International Women’s Day

75% of collection’s sales to benefit New Hope Girls

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, announced today it will celebrate its ongoing partnership with New Hope Girls, a for women, by women non-profit based in the Dominican Republic, by launching a new limited-edition handbag collection on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021. This is the third consecutive year Vera Bradley and New Hope Girls have released a co-branded collection in honor of International Women’s Day.

The New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection includes two of New Hope Girls’ top-selling styles – a zip pouch and hobo bag – designed and sewn in the Dominican Republic by New Hope Girls’ artisans. Each style is available in a navy-grounded floral pattern (“Rain Forest Canopy Navy”) and a patchwork pattern (“Rain Forest Patchwork”), both created exclusively for the partnership, and include a special hang tag featuring the story and signature of the woman who created it. Vera Bradley will donate 75% of the collection’s sales to directly support the non-profit’s purpose of providing rescue, refuge and restoration to girls and women from the darkest and most difficult places.

Joy Reyes, Executive Director of New Hope Girls, commented on the partnership, “Vera Bradley holds a special place in our hearts for the countless ways the Company and the people behind the brand have blessed our organization. This International Women’s Day marks the 10-year anniversary of New Hope Girls’ founding, and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the occasion than by launching our third New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection!”

Since 2016, Vera Bradley has rallied behind New Hope Girls and its selfless mission to better the lives of the women and girls in its care. To improve the efficiency of New Hope Girls’ sewing operations, Vera Bradley designed a fully-equipped workshop with self-sustaining industrial sewing machines and transformed the community room into a welcoming and sacred space. Additionally, Vera Bradley has offered ongoing business mentoring and assisted in training the women with sewing and designing techniques to improve their craft and help them grow as artisans and individuals.

