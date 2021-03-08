SelectQuote Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, today announced the closing of its previously announced secondary public offering of 10,600,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), including entities associated with Brookside Equity Partners LLC, at a public offering price of $27.50 per share. All of the shares sold in the offering were sold by Selling Stockholders.
The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,590,000 shares of Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price of $27.50 less underwriting discounts and commissions. SelectQuote did not sell any shares of common stock and did not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering did not change the number of shares of the Company’s common stock that are currently outstanding.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Evercore ISI and Jefferies acted as joint bookrunners for this offering. Cantor, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Piper Sandler and Drexel Hamilton acted as co-managers for this offering.
A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2021. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, By mail: Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, By phone: 1-800-221-1037, By e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014. Copies of the registration statement and the prospectus, when available, may also be obtained free of charge from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
