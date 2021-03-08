SelectQuote Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, today announced the closing of its previously announced secondary public offering of 10,600,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), including entities associated with Brookside Equity Partners LLC, at a public offering price of $27.50 per share. All of the shares sold in the offering were sold by Selling Stockholders.

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,590,000 shares of Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price of $27.50 less underwriting discounts and commissions. SelectQuote did not sell any shares of common stock and did not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering did not change the number of shares of the Company’s common stock that are currently outstanding.