NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 66 million in 2005, worldwide vehicle sales jumped to 91 million in 2019, as per Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA). Due to the expanding automotive industry, the global lubricants market is predicted to grow from $95,403.9 million in 2019 to $115,350.6 million by 2030, witnessing a 2.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

The automotive sector is one of the biggest end users in the lubricants market, as such fluids find widespread application in automobiles. The crankcases of engines are widely lubed in order to reduce friction between components that are in contact. This not only reduces wear and tear, but also keeps the vehicle running smoothly and with the optimum mileage. With people's rising disposable income and strict norms regarding vehicular emissions and fuel efficiency, the consumption of lubricants in the auto sector continues to rise.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the lubricants market is witnessing negative growth. Not only have the lockdowns implemented in several nations led to the closure of a large number of manufacturing plants, but non-essential movement has also been curtailed. Thus, due to few people using their personal vehicles, or using them at a much smaller scale than before, the need to regularly lubricating them has reduced.

In the past, the engine oil category held the largest share in the lubricants market, based on product type. The growing automotive industry, on account of the rising demand for vehicles for public and private transport, has been pushing the demand for engine oil. Engine oils play a vital role in making vehicles fuel-efficient, which is one aspect of transportation almost every vehicle owner worries about presently.

