The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių bankas AB to be held on 31 March 2021 regarding the agenda issues are provided.

Draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 31 March 2021

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania. The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių bankas AB to be held …



