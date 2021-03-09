 

DGAP-News ElringKlinger secures major contract for supply of battery components

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 12:13   

DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
ElringKlinger secures major contract for supply of battery components

09.03.2021 / 12:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ElringKlinger secures major contract for supply of battery components

  • Serial production order for cell contacting systems placed by global battery manufacturer for series platform of German premium car marker
  • Total volume in mid-triple-digit million euro range over contractual term of approximately nine years
  • Start of production at Neuffen-based plant in the first half of 2022
  • Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG: "This contract is another important step for ElringKlinger in the context of transformation."

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 9, 2021 +++ ElringKlinger AG has received a high-volume order for cell contacting systems. From the first half of 2022 onwards, the Group will supply the German plant of a global battery manufacturer who produces battery systems for the series platform of a German premium car marker. The contract covers a total volume in the mid-triple-digit million euro range and will span over a period of approximately nine years. Series production at the site in Neuffen is scheduled to commence within the next fifteen months.

Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, commented: "This contract is another important step for ElringKlinger in the context of transformation and highlights our expertise as a leading supplier within the field of e-mobility. We are very pleased that a global battery manufacturer has decided in favor of our know-how relating to battery components and see this as confirmation of our approach of positioning ourselves early for the technologies of the future."

ElringKlinger has been mass-producing battery components such as cell contacting systems for around ten years. Tailored precisely to customer requirements, they can be fitted directly onto the battery cells and welded on the cell terminals accordingly. Cell contacting systems consist of a plastic carrier frame that accommodates the cell connectors and ensures assembly in all tolerance positions. The required voltage and temperature sensors are already included, while the electronic cell supervision circuit can also be integrated.

DGAP-News ElringKlinger secures major contract for supply of battery components DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders ElringKlinger secures major contract for supply of battery components 09.03.2021 / 12:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ElringKlinger secures major …

