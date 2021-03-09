CENTOGENE Reaches 10,000 Participant Milestone in Global Parkinson’s Disease Study

Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study aims to characterize the genetics of PD to establish a better understanding of the disease progression, diagnosis, and treatment



Significant milestone of 10,000 participants reached

With over 120 study sites around the world, CENTOGENE is leading the largest corresponding study for genetics in Parkinson’s disease ever performed



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today a significant milestone in its Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study, with the recruitment and genetic testing of 10,000 participants. Including more than 120 study sites around the world, CENTOGENE is leading the largest study of its kind – a global observational study focusing on the role of genetics in Parkinson's disease (PD).

Prof. Peter Bauer, Chief Genomic Officer at CENTOGENE, said, "We are pleased to have reached such a pivotal point in our Parkinson’s disease study. All too often clinical studies do not provide adequate ethnic diversity, and we are proud that this study has included over 10,000 participants from around the world. Going forward, we hope to use these deep insights into Parkinson's disease genetics to diagnose patients at the earliest point possible and contribute to targeted Parkinson’s treatments.”

In 2018, CENTOGENE entered into a strategic collaboration with Denali Therapeutics for the targeted global identification and recruitment of Parkinson’s disease patients with mutations in the LRRK2 gene. Mutations in LRRK2 are one of the most commonly known genetic causes of Parkinson’s disease. Patients enrolled in ROPAD with an LRRK2 mutation may be eligible for participation in future therapeutic clinical studies, including with Denali Therapeutics, which is developing a small molecule, LRRK2 inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in collaboration with Biogen.

About ROPAD

The Rostock International Parkinson's Disease Study (ROPAD) is a global epidemiological study focusing on the role of genetics in Parkinson's disease (PD). The major goal of the study is to characterize the genetics of PD to establish a better understanding of the disease etiology, diagnosis, and severity.