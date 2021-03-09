 

SAFFRON TECH POISED TO ACCELERATE PROOF OF CONCEPT PROCESS WITH VOLCANI CENTER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:59  |  50   |   |   

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), today announced it has entered an agreement with the Agricultural Research Organization (ARO), Volcani Center to develop propagation protocols for growing high-quality and high-yield saffron year-round. Saffron Tech hopes to disrupt the billion-dollar saffron market with its innovative indoor vertical growing technology that offers an alternative to traditional farming methods that are labor-intensive. Entering this agreement is a major milestone for Saffron Tech who is looking to produce a reliable source of saffron for mass operations.

“Entering this agreement with ARO, Volcani Center puts Saffron Tech in a strong position for fast growth and ultimately bringing our vertical growing technology to market,” says David Freidenberg, CEO, Seedo Corp and Saffron Tech. “The pandemic has shown the world that our food supply chains are vulnerable and developing solutions can help with food security and democratizing foods like saffron.”

ARO Volcani Center is Israel’s largest and most prestigious agricultural research center. As a research powerhouse, the Volcani Center is responsible for developing Israel’s agricultural innovations and IP.

Reuters reported that “Investments in global indoor farms totaled a record-high $500 million in 2020.”  This article also stated that “A big funding acceleration lies ahead, after pandemic food disruptions - such as infections among migrant workers that harvest North American produce - raised concerns about supply disruptions.”

Saffron is the most valuable spice in existence, selling at $10 to $20 per gram, with gold recently trading at $40 per gram.  Saffron carries a high entry cost but can yield a substantial profit margin in subsequent years by leveraging three marketable elements. 

The global saffron market size was valued at USD 882 million in 2019 and is anticipated to attain a revenue based CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to grow over the next few years on account of demand from the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in countries with rapid population expansion.

The traditional way of growing saffron is labor intensive, manual, and costly. The production operations are complex with low yield and the plant itself is very sensitive to environmental conditions. It takes about 1000 flowers to produce just one ounce of saffron. Saffron’s wholesale and retail rates range from $500 to $5000 per pound, or $1100–11,000/kg.

About Seedo

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), is an agritech company that focuses on the research, development and commercialization of agriculture products. Seedo’s technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water resources and unstable weather conditions.  Saffron Tech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seedo Corp. 

Media Relations Contact:

David Freidenberg, Chief Executive Officer,
info@saffron.ag
(800) 608-6432

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAFFRON TECH POISED TO ACCELERATE PROOF OF CONCEPT PROCESS WITH VOLCANI CENTER TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), today announced it has entered an agreement with the Agricultural Research Organization (ARO), Volcani Center to develop propagation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Chef Avi Levy, Renowned Chef & Winner of Master Chef Israel Joins Saffron Tech, A Subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), as Investor and Ambassador
16.02.21
Saffron Tech Ltd, A Subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), Closes Successful Crowdfunding Round With over $1.6 Million Raised from over 700 investors