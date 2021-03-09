Ohio Virtual Academy First Stride-Powered School Nationwide to Receive School Counselor RAMP Award

In doing so, OHVA becomes the first Stride-powered school to receive this recognition. They are just one of five Ohio schools, and are only one of a few online schools nationwide to have this designation.

The Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) School Counseling Department was awarded the highest recognition in the school counseling profession, the prestigious Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) designation.

“I am extremely proud and excited to share that OHVA has earned its RAMP designation,” said OHVA Head of School, Dr. Kristin Stewart. “With over 20,000 online students, our school counselors are dedicated to what they do and demonstrate so much hard work and support. This recognition is all for them!”

Developed by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), RAMP is a researched-based model for School Counselors to use for their school programs. In order to apply, OHVA had to implement the ASCA model program for three straight years.

“Every day we see the value of our school counseling program’s services in meeting the needs of our OHVA students, and we’re proud to say that this didn’t slow down a bit during the pandemic but flourished. We’ve been here for them the whole time,” said Cristina Foster one of OHVA’s school counselors.

OHVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Ohio, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Ohio Council of Community Schools. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

For more information on this award, please visit OHVA.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc., a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005103/en/