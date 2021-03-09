Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, Invests in Additional Vivarium Capacity at Facility in West Lafayette, IN

 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services continues to invest in expanding services and adding capacity to meet client needs and growth expectations. In line with these goals, the Company has been expanding and further developing its West Lafayette vivarium. Last month, the additional West Lafayette capacity was successfully accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) International Council. The Company believes this is an important step forward as it remains focused on strategic growth.

The AAALAC International Council on Accreditation commended Inotiv’s West Lafayette facility for excellent institutional support, specifically noting financial support for facilities, infrastructure, continuing education and development of staff, an engaged Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC), and exceptionally well-maintained facilities.

“We choose to make investments such as those to our West Lafayette facility because they allow us to provide the speed and quality that our clients deserve, while at the same time promoting the highest possible standards of care and service,” said Company President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Leasure, Jr. “We take pride in all of our facilities being AAALAC accredited, even those where it would not be required. We hold ourselves to that high standard.”

The West Lafayette facility showcases advanced in vivo capabilities, purpose-built to characterize pharmacologic and toxicologic parameters of drug candidates. The vivarium utilizes state of-the-art equipment including the Company’s Culex Automated Pharmacology System and Empis System.

About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

