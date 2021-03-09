Synalloy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, is reporting its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

(in millions, expect per share and margin) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Net Sales $55.9 $59.3 $67.9 Gross Profit $6.1 $5.0 $7.0 Gross Profit Margin 11.0% 8.4% 10.2% Net Loss $(8.6) $(10.5) $(0.9) Net Loss per share $(0.94) $(1.16) $(0.10) Adjusted EBITDA $3.0 $1.6 $2.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5.4% 2.8% 3.7%

Management Commentary

“While 2020 had its challenges, I’m proud of how our dedicated employees have persisted through this unique time and continued to deliver high-quality products and services to our customers,” said Chris Hutter, interim president and CEO of Synalloy. “As expected, net sales were impacted during the fourth quarter as our customers continued to be affected by macro-economic conditions resulting from COVID-19, however, we were able to take proactive steps to enhance our production and purchasing efficiency resulting in materially improved profitability across our businesses.

“Since taking the helm as interim CEO just a few months ago, the management team and board of directors have been developing and fine tuning our go-forward strategic priorities that we believe will deliver long-term shareholder value creation. During this period, we’ve enjoyed productive dialogue with our employee base and customers, who see tremendous value in the high-quality products and services we offer in both our metals and chemicals segments. We also expect to continue investing in all elements of our culture to foster accountability and transparency. This will enable us to better leverage the diverse experiences and relationships that can create a renewed sense of alignment throughout our organization. Although we still have much to do, we are moving in the right direction and look forward to providing value-added solutions to our customers while also improving profitability and returning the Company to growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales were $55.9 million compared to $67.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline in sales was primarily driven by the curtailment of Synalloy’s Palmer operations prior to the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as lower pipe and tube shipments.

Gross profit was $6.1 million or 11.0% of net sales, compared to $7.0 million or 10.2% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by the aforementioned decline in net sales, while the improvement in gross margin was a result of operational efficiencies and commodity price increases that the Company passed through to its customers.

Net loss was $8.6 million or $(0.94) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million or $(0.10) per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline was a result of a $5.5 million goodwill impairment in Synalloy’s Metals Segment, related to the carrying value of the Welded Pipe and Tube reporting unit.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $3.0 million compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales also improved 170 basis points to 5.4% compared to 3.7% in the prior year period. The increases were primarily driven by improved operational execution and the benefit of cost containment measures.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net sales were $256.0 million compared to $305.2 million in 2019. Excluding the curtailed Palmer operations from both periods, net sales for 2020 were $250.5 million compared to $276.5 million in 2019.

Gross profit was $22.7 million or 8.8% of net sales, compared to $30.8 million or 10.1% of net sales in 2019.

Net loss was $27.3 million or $(3.00) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million or $(0.34) per share in 2019. The decline in net loss was driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment in the Company’s Metals segment of $16.2 million, $6.2 million of asset impairment charges related to Synalloy’s Palmer operations, along with $3.1 million in costs related to the Company's proxy contest and election of directors at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million compared to $13.5 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 3.6% compared to 4.4% in the prior year.

Segment Results

Metals – net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $44.7 million compared to $55.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily driven by the curtailment of Synalloy’s Palmer operations prior to the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as lower pipe and tube shipments. Net loss in the fourth quarter was $4.6 million compared to a net loss of $0.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $2.9 million compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA improved 70 basis points to 6.6% compared to 5.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net sales in 2020 were $204.5 million compared to $251.1 million in 2019. The decrease was due to the curtailment of Synalloy’s Palmer operations, as well decreased shipments spread fairly evenly across all of the Company’s products and end markets. Net loss in 2020 was $22.4 million compared to net income of $4.4 million in the prior year, with the decline primarily driven by the $16.2 million goodwill impairment charge and $6.2 million of Palmer asset impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was $8.0 million compared to $15.3 million in the prior year. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA was 3.9% compared to 6.1% in 2019. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the decline in net sales.

Specialty Chemicals – net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $11.2 million compared to $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily driven by decreased shipments, particularly to customers in the oil and gas market. Net income in the fourth quarter increased to $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased to $0.9 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA improved 190 basis points to 8.4% compared to 6.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The improvement in profitability was driven by operational efficiencies and cost containment measures.

Net sales in 2020 were $51.5 million compared to $54.1 million in 2019. Net income in 2020 increased 44% to $4.0 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 increased 29% to $5.8 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA improved 300 basis points to 11.3% compared to 8.3% in 2019. The improvement in profitability was driven by operational efficiencies, cost containment measures and elevated margins related to hand sanitizer production during the second quarter.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, total debt was $61.4 million, consisting of $49.0 million outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $12.3 million outstanding under the term loan, representing a reduction of $14.2 million in debt compared to December 31, 2019.

On January 15, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries entered into an agreement for a new revolving credit facility with BMO Harris Bank N.A. The new agreement provides the Company with a four-year revolving credit facility that includes up to $150 million of borrowing capacity. As of January 31, 2021, the Company had $30.9 million of available borrowing capacity under the new facility. Please see the Company's January 19, 2021 press release and corresponding 8-K filing for more details.

About Synalloy Corporation

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its web site at www.synalloy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial statement information included in this earnings release includes non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and excludes goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, interest expense (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease cost, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs, shelf registration costs, earn-out adjustments, gains on investments in equity securities, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share are non-GAAP measures and exclude goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease costs, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs, shelf registration costs, earn-out adjustments, gains on investments in equity securities, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income. They also utilize a constant effective tax rate to reflect tax neutral results.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to allow readers to compare the financial results between periods. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash $ 236 $ 626 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $496 and $70, respectively 28,183 35,074 Inventories, net 85,080 98,186 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,384 13,229 Total current assets 126,883 147,115 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,096 40,690 Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net 31,769 35,772 Goodwill 1,355 17,558 Intangible assets, net 11,426 15,714 Deferred charges, net 455 348 Total assets $ 206,984 $ 257,197 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 19,732 $ 21,150 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,123 6,037 Current portion of long-term debt 875 4,000 Current portion of earn-out liability 3,434 5,576 Current portion operating lease liabilities 867 3,562 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 19 253 Total current liabilities 31,050 40,578 Long-term debt 60,495 71,554 Long-term portion of earn-out liability 287 3,578 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 32,771 33,723 Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities 37 336 Deferred income taxes 1,957 790 Other long-term liabilities 92 127 Shareholders' equity 80,296 106,511 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 206,984 $ 257,197

Note: The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2019 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

Synalloy Corporation Comparative Analysis Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales Metals Segment 44,698 55,351 204,459 251,078 Specialty Chemicals Segment 11,203 12,596 51,541 54,090 $ 55,901 $ 67,947 $ 256,000 $ 305,168 Operating (loss) income Metals Segment (4,815 ) 613 (24,599 ) 3,692 Specialty Chemicals Segment 525 424 4,033 2,811 Unallocated expense (income) Corporate 2,784 1,780 7,917 8,357 Acquisition costs and other 42 164 845 601 Proxy contest costs — — 3,105 — Earn-out adjustments (226 ) 896 (1,195 ) (747 ) Gain on lease modification — — (171 ) — Operating loss (6,890 ) (1,803 ) (31,067 ) (1,708 ) Interest expense 406 840 2,110 3,818 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (14 ) (4 ) 51 141 Other (income) expense, net (10 ) (1,680 ) (1,255 ) (1,904 ) Net loss before income taxes (7,272 ) (959 ) (31,973 ) (3,763 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,320 (66 ) (4,706 ) (727 ) Net loss $ (8,592 ) $ (893 ) $ (27,267 ) $ (3,036 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.94 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (3.00 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.94 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (3.00 ) $ (0.34 ) Average shares outstanding Basic 9,156 9,026 9,099 8,983 Diluted 9,156 9,026 9,099 8,983 Other data: Adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,017 2,527 9,247 13,460

(1) The term Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results to determine the value of a company. An item is included in the measure if its periodic value is inconsistent and sufficiently material that not identifying the item would render period comparability less meaningful to the reader or if including the item provides a clearer representation of normalized periodic earnings. The Company includes in Adjusted EBITDA two categories of items: 1) Base EBITDA components, including: earnings before discontinued operations, interest (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and 2) Material transaction costs including: goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs, shelf registration costs, earn-out adjustments, gain on excess death benefit, realized and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments in equity securities, casualty insurance gains, all (gains) losses associated with sale-leaseback, stock option/grant costs, non-cash lease cost, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands) 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (27,267 ) $ (3,036 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 7,572 7,578 Amortization expense 3,028 3,486 Amortization of debt issuance costs 177 160 Asset impairments 6,214 — Goodwill impairment 16,203 — Unrealized gain on equity securities (208 ) (1,547 ) Deferred income taxes 1,167 (773 ) Proceeds from business interruption insurance 1,040 — Loss (gain) on sale of equity securities 38 (326 ) Earn-out adjustments (1,195 ) (747 ) Payments of earn-out liabilities in excess of acquisition date fair value (292 ) (448 ) Provision for (reduction of) losses on accounts receivable 890 (171 ) Provision for losses on inventories 271 1,617 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 237 (50 ) Non-cash lease expense 510 560 Non-cash lease termination loss 24 — Gain on lease modification (171 ) — Change in fair value of interest rate swap 51 (141 ) Issuance of treasury stock for director fees 345 304 Stock-based compensation expense 1,791 2,091 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,552 9,696 Inventories 9,122 19,962 Other assets and liabilities (912 ) 179 Accounts payable (1,418 ) (5,323 ) Accrued expenses 86 (3,317 ) Accrued income taxes (4,877 ) (1,114 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,978 28,640 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,748 ) (4,537 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 312 189 Purchases of equity securities — (544 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 4,430 1,092 Acquisitions — (21,895 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 994 (25,695 ) Financing activities Repayments on line of credit (10,184 ) (17,185 ) Borrowings from term loan — 20,000 Payments on long-term debt (4,000 ) (3,666 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (109 ) (106 ) Payments for finance lease terminations (204 ) — Payments on earn-out liabilities (3,946 ) (3,627 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (284 ) — Proceeds from exercised stock options — 45 Repurchase of common stock (635 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (19,362 ) (4,539 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (390 ) (1,594 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 626 2,220 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 236 $ 626

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated Net loss $ (8,592 ) $ (893 ) $ (27,267 ) $ (3,036 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 406 840 2,110 3,818 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (14 ) (4 ) 51 141 Income taxes 1,320 (66 ) (4,706 ) (727 ) Depreciation 1,820 1,888 7,572 7,578 Amortization 705 871 3,028 3,486 EBITDA (4,355 ) 2,636 (19,212 ) 11,260 Acquisition costs and other 53 174 861 1,936 Proxy contest costs — — 3,105 — Shelf registration costs — — — 10 Earn-out adjustments (226 ) 896 (1,195 ) (747 ) Gain on investments in equity securities — (1,680 ) (170 ) (1,873 ) Asset impairments 135 — 6,214 — Goodwill impairment 5,455 — 16,203 — Gain on lease modification — — (171 ) — Stock-based compensation 755 331 1,791 2,091 Non-cash lease expense 124 128 510 560 Retention expense — 42 235 223 Restructuring and severance costs 1,076 — 1,076 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,017 $ 2,527 $ 9,247 $ 13,460 % sales 5.4 % 3.7 % 3.6 % 4.4 % Metals Segment Net income (loss) $ (4,590 ) $ (302 ) $ (22,388 ) $ 4,356 Adjustments: Interest expense — 19 11 83 Depreciation expense 1,398 1,478 5,855 5,954 Amortization expense 705 871 3,028 3,486 EBITDA (2,487 ) 2,066 (13,494 ) 13,879 Acquisition costs and other 13 10 16 1,381 Earn-out adjustments (226 ) 896 (1,195 ) (747 ) Asset impairments 135 — 6,214 — Goodwill impairment 5,455 — 16,203 — Stock-based compensation 54 258 303 663 Retention expense — 17 — 123 Metals Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,944 $ 3,247 $ 8,047 $ 15,299 % segment sales 6.6 % 5.9 % 3.9 % 6.1 % Specialty Chemicals Segment Net income $ 525 $ 424 $ 4,046 $ 2,811 Adjustments: Interest expense — — 9 — Depreciation expense 381 367 1,552 1,461 EBITDA 906 791 5,607 4,272 Stock-based compensation 29 22 207 226 Specialty Chemicals Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 935 $ 813 $ 5,814 $ 4,498 % segment sales 8.4 % 6.5 % 11.3 % 8.3 %

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss before taxes $ (7,272 ) $ (960 ) $ (31,973 ) $ (3,763 ) Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other 54 174 861 1,936 Proxy contest costs — — 3,105 — Shelf registration costs — — — 10 Earn-out adjustments (226 ) 896 (1,195 ) (747 ) Gain on investments in equity securities — (1,680 ) (170 ) (1,873 ) Asset impairments 135 — 6,214 — Goodwill impairment 5,455 — 16,203 — Gain on lease modification — — (171 ) — Stock-based compensation 755 331 1,791 2,091 Non-cash lease expense 124 128 510 560 Retention expense — 42 235 223 Restructuring and severance costs 1,076 — 1,076 — Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 101 (1,069 ) (3,514 ) (1,563 ) (Benefit) for income taxes at 21% 21 (224 ) (738 ) (328 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 80 $ (845 ) $ (2,776 ) $ (1,235 ) Average shares outstanding, as reported Basic 9,156 9,026 9,099 8,983 Diluted 9,156 9,026 9,099 8,983 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.14 ) Other (unfavorable) favorable impacts to income (1): Inventory price change loss $ 189 $ (629 ) $ (5,301 ) $ (6,359 ) Inventory cost adjustment (49 ) 11 119 88 Aged inventory adjustment (13 ) 52 107 7 Total other (unfavorable) favorable impacts $ 127 $ (566 ) $ (5,075 ) $ (6,264 ) Other impacts, net of tax $ 100 $ (447 ) $ (4,009 ) $ (4,949 )

(1) Other (unfavorable) impacts to income - listed to provide investors with insight into financial impacts, that cannot be included in the Non-GAAP measure Adjusted Net Income, but management believes can provide insight into underlying operational earnings associated with the respective period's activity level. The items include a) inventory price change - the calculated value that profits improved (declined) due to the increase (decrease) in metal and alloy pricing indices during the period, and b) inventory valuation adjustments - value of periodic adjustment to inventory carrying value unrelated to periodic earnings including i) reserve for lower of cost or net realizable value and ii) reserve for aged inventory.

