Five Prime Cancels Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) announced today that it has canceled its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call, which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

The cancellation is the result of the company’s announcement on March 4, 2021 that it has entered into an agreement under which Amgen Inc. will acquire Five Prime Therapeutics. Five Prime will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results in its Form 10-K that it will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime is a clinical stage biotechnology company relentlessly focused on rewriting cancer. By tackling the tough scientific questions and untapped pathways, we aim to offer new hope by developing novel, breakthrough therapies that have potential to alter the course of disease in cancers with few treatment options. This vision is what defines us and guides our research, clinical development and partnerships. To build a better tomorrow for people with cancer, we are teaming up with patients, physicians, scientists, and industry partners to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Five Prime collaborates with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has therapies in pre-clinical and clinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com.

