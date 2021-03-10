Innovation Pharma’s COVID-19 Drug Candidate Brilacidin Ranked in Top Three Percent of Compounds Predicted to Be Most Effective Against SARS-CoV-2

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to report today that a Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) model used to screen 1,482 compounds ranked Brilacidin in the top three percent of compounds predicted to be the most effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Published in Bioinformatics, by Oxford University Press, the Machine Learning ranking is based on a compound’s predicted ability, due to its physicochemical properties, to bind to coronavirus proteins and thus inhibit viral replication. The predictive framework used in this research was built by assessing the structure of the main proteins of almost 100 different viral organisms, making the model generalizable to multiple viruses, according to the study’s authors.



The Company is highly encouraged by this independent research suggesting Brilacidin may be one of the best drug candidates capable of attacking and destroying SARS-CoV-2 variants and other coronaviruses, while mitigating or averting the threat of drug resistance developing.