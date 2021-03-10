PyroGenesis Announces Listing of its Common Shares on NASDAQ

MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that, further to its Press Releases dated February 18th, 2021, and that of earlier today, the Company’s application to list its common shares (“Shares”) on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) has been approved. Trading will commence tomorrow, Thursday, March 11th, 2021, at the opening, under the ticker symbol “PYR”. The last day of trading on the OTCQB will be today, Wednesday, March 10th, 2021, and the Shares will cease trading on the OTCQB at the close today. NASDAQ is the second largest exchange by market capitalization worldwide, and is home to many of the world’s best technology companies.



“This is an exciting milestone for the Company, and one that we have been considering and working towards for quite some time,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “We are proud to have qualified as a NASDAQ member and we look forward to trading on this prestigious platform. The Company’s Shares will now be listed on two major exchanges, and we expect that this will not only further increase PyroGenesis’ visibility within the financial community but will also increase awareness of our product offerings amongst potential clients.”

In connection with this listing, the Company announces that, in order to maintain the overall independence of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), Mr. Michael Blank tendered his resignation as a Director and member of the Audit Committee effective today in favor of continuing as acting-CFO of the Company. His resignation was accepted by the Chair, on behalf of the Board.

Furthermore, the Company is also pleased to announce that the Board has formed two new committees: (i) a Compensation Committee, that is responsible for overseeing executive compensation, and (ii) a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee that is responsible for overseeing the director & officer nomination process, as well as developing and monitoring PyroGenesis' corporate governance.

Both committees are comprised of independent directors. The Compensation Committee is chaired by Mr. Robert Radin, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is chaired by Dr. Virendra Jha.