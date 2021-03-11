 

GSE Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting engineering, compliance, simulation, training and workforce solutions that support decarbonization of the power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

• (877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
• (201) 493-6739 (International)

The conference call also will be accessible via the following link:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gvp/mediaframe/4 ...

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com



