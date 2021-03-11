GSE Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting engineering, compliance, simulation, training and workforce solutions that support decarbonization of the power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing: