 

AKVA group ASA Half-yearly dividend

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced currency: NOK
Last Day Inclusive: 6 April 2021
Ex-Date: 7 April 2021
Record Date: 8 April 2021
Payment Date: 14 April 2021
Date of Approval: 11 March 2021

The Board of AKVA group ASA has resolved to distribute a half-yearly dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the form of a repayment of retained earnings.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

Dated: 12 March 2021
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




