Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share Announced currency: NOK Last Day Inclusive: 6 April 2021 Ex-Date: 7 April 2021 Record Date: 8 April 2021 Payment Date: 14 April 2021 Date of Approval: 11 March 2021

The Board of AKVA group ASA has resolved to distribute a half-yearly dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the form of a repayment of retained earnings.



This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

Dated: 12 March 2021

AKVA group ASA