 

Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 14:00  |  102   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, announced today that the Company is in the process of finalizing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, which will be released on March 25th, 2021. As a result of extraordinary items in its Cleantech business segment and due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Xebec no longer expects to achieve its previous full year 2020 revenue guidance of $70 to $80 million. While the financial review remains ongoing, revenues for the full year are expected to be approximately $57 million. Full year 2020 gross margin is expected to be in the range of negative $1.0 million to positive $1.0 million. SG&A expenses in Q4 2020 are expected to be between $15 and $16 million. This increase is mainly due to transaction expenses, provision for bad debt, and an accelerated amortization amount of capitalized R&D expenses. Final figures are subject to completion of the Company’s annual audit.

The difference in revenues is mainly due to the following extraordinary items, all of which occurred within Xebec’s Cleantech business segment:

List of Extraordinary Items   Impact on Revenue
Xebec underwent a detailed review of its fixed price contracts for renewable natural gas (RNG) projects, where revenues are recognized based on the percentage of completion method. As a result of its review, Xebec determined that:
  1. Previously incurred expenses represented a lower percentage of total costs than previously estimated, and previously recognized revenue is required to be adjusted to reflect the revised percentage of completion for contracts that remain profitable under Xebec's updated estimates.
  2. Some of the contracts previously estimated to be profitable are now projected to result in losses. The percentage of completion method requires that the losses on such contracts be recognized immediately.
  $5.6 Million
Cancellation of the sale of two systems for which approximately 50% of the revenue was already recognized based on the percentage of completion method.   $5.4 Million
Reversal of revenue previously recognized based on the percentage of completion method due to the deteriorating financial position of a client where collection for payment became uncertain.   $1.9 Million

Xebec launched and delivered its first fully containerized and standardized BGX Biostream unit for small-scale biogas upgrading applications in 2020. The Company expects that this new product will lead to more predictable cost management and improved gross margins for RNG projects going forward. Xebec continues to see a positive backdrop for the industry as organizations and governments around the world aim to manage organic waste more effectively and decarbonize their natural gas supplies.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, announced today that the Company is in the process of finalizing its financial results for the fourth quarter and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Xebec to Announce Q4 and Year End 2020 Results on March 25 and Host Investor Webinar
24.02.21
Xebec Announces $59M in Credit Facilities from National Bank of Canada
22.02.21
Xebec Completes Acquisition of Inmatec
16.02.21
Xebec Launches Hydrogen Supply Strategy in the United Kingdom
12.02.21
Xebec Announces Organizational Changes
11.02.21
Xebec Announces Hydrogen Order for FuelCell Energy's Port of Long Beach Project

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
241
Xebec Adsorption - ein aufsteigender Stern am Cleantech Himmel? Renewable Gas und Wasserstoff