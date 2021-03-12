 

Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock exchange release
12 March 2021 at 3.00 p.m.

Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession

Aktia Bank Plc has today based on the decision made by the Board of Directors of the company transferred a total of 12,823 shares that have been in the company’s possession to certain key employees as a part of the company’s short-term incentive programme for earning period 2020.

After the above-mentioned transfers, a total number of 182,262 shares remain in the company’s possession.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 830 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31.12.2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession Aktia Bank PlcStock exchange release12 March 2021 at 3.00 p.m. Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession Aktia Bank Plc has today based on the decision made by the Board of Directors of the company transferred a total of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Aktia acquires the wealth management operations of Taaleri and companies initiate co-operation supporting the strategy of both parties
05.03.21
Notice to Aktia Bank Plc’s Annual General Meeting 2021
04.03.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Mikko Ayub
04.03.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén
04.03.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Carola Nilsson
04.03.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Outi Henriksson
02.03.21
Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession
18.02.21
Aktia Bank Plc’s Financial Statement Release January–December 2020: The exceptional covid year 2020 – the financial performance recovered quickly after a challenging spring
11.02.21
Aktia's Financial Statement Release 2020 will be published on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 8.00 a.m.