Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession

Aktia Bank Plc has today based on the decision made by the Board of Directors of the company transferred a total of 12,823 shares that have been in the company’s possession to certain key employees as a part of the company’s short-term incentive programme for earning period 2020.

After the above-mentioned transfers, a total number of 182,262 shares remain in the company’s possession.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 830 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31.12.2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com