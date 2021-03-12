Fastly Announces Closing of Initial Purchasers’ Option to Purchase Additional Convertible Senior Notes

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), announced today that it has issued an additional $123.75 million aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”), for net proceeds of approximately $121.30 million, pursuant to the exercise in full of the initial purchasers’ option in connection with the company’s previously announced private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). After giving effect to the full exercise of the option, the total aggregate principal amount of notes sold by Fastly in the offering was $948.75 million and net proceeds were approximately $929.10 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Fastly.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Fastly and will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.