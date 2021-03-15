Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division

HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq: HWCC) today announced that it completed the sale of its Southwest Wire Rope business, a leading provider of lifting slings and wire rope and rigging products, for a purchase price of $5 million, subject to a working capital adjustment. The sale excluded approximately $2.9 million of trade accounts receivable, which HWCC retained. HWCC used the net sales proceeds of approximately $3.4 million to further reduce revolver debt.



James L. Pokluda III, HWCC President & CEO commented, “We are pleased that we were able to complete the sale of Southwest Wire Rope and, as communicated in prior releases, applied all sale transaction proceeds towards the reduction of debt. The company has made remarkable revolver debt reduction progress over the last twelve months. Including the $3.4 million received, and collection of the estimated $2.9 million of trade accounts receivable, we estimate proforma revolver debt to be $15.4 million, which is a reduction of $70.5 million versus the close of the first quarter 2020.”