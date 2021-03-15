 

Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

A member of the Supervisory Board has carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Ida Sofie Jensen
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Board Member
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 2,341 interim shares through exercise of 14,046 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		2,341 interim shares through exercise of 14,046 subscription rights

DKK 245,805
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-12
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

Further information
Visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations:        

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti. Telephone +45 20 18 82 67 or
e-mail gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt. Telephone +45 22 75 89 04 or
e-mail peter.brondt@tryg.dk

 

Attachment


