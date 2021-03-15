Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Company Announcement No 04/2021



15 March 2021

Major shareholder announcement – Silchester International Investors LLP

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 12 March 2021 Sydbank was informed by Silchester International Investors LLP that as at 10 March 2021, Silchester International Investors LLP through indirect holdings has at its disposal 14.95% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

