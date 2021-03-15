 

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Develops New Potable Water Treatment Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

CHATSWORTH, CA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that U.S. Patent No. 10876085, entitled: SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR PURIFICATION OF DRINKING WATER, ETHANOL AND ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OF IMPURITIES, has been granted to the Company by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

CVAT’s patented technology and system purifies water in a unique and unprecedented manner. Through intense levels of cavitation, the nanoreactor system alters the structure of water molecules by breaking down hydrogen bonds and reducing water's cluster size. This nonchemical method of water treatment allows for deeper purification while preserving biologically important trace elements such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and fluorine. In addition, CVAT’s water treatment system neutralizes and destroys colloids and particles that can contain microbiological impurities, such as bacteria, spores and viruses.

This nonchemical method of water treatment demonstrates significant health benefits as well. Roman Gordon, CVAT’s Chief Technology Officer, added, “Since the system changes the energetic state of water while also removing microbiological impurities, we have noticed an improvement in the absorption of CVAT’s purified water by the body’s cells. This has beneficial effects on metabolism, accelerates the removal of toxins, and promotes better absorption of nutrients. Because of this increased absorption rate in the body’s cells, water treated by our nanoreactor system can provide a more efficient delivery system for nutrients and vitamins, and coupled with CBD supplements, our system can produce purified CBD infused sports water for home consumption.”

CVAT’s patented technology and nanoreactor system is designed specifically for home use application but is scalable for commercial use as well.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc. 

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. 
818-718-0905
info@ctinanotech.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Develops New Potable Water Treatment Technology CHATSWORTH, CA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that U.S. Patent No. 10876085, entitled: SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR PURIFICATION OF DRINKING WATER, ETHANOL AND …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Cavitation Technologies Provides an Update on Produced Water Treatment in Permian Basin
01.03.21
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Receives Purchase Order for Biodiesel Nano Reactor System in South America
16.02.21
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces an Agreement with Partnership International, Inc.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
1.875
Cavitation Tech - Biofuel made in US