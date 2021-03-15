Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Develops New Potable Water Treatment Technology

CVAT’s patented technology and system purifies water in a unique and unprecedented manner. Through intense levels of cavitation, the nanoreactor system alters the structure of water molecules by breaking down hydrogen bonds and reducing water's cluster size. This nonchemical method of water treatment allows for deeper purification while preserving biologically important trace elements such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and fluorine. In addition, CVAT’s water treatment system neutralizes and destroys colloids and particles that can contain microbiological impurities, such as bacteria, spores and viruses.

CHATSWORTH, CA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT ) (BERLIN: WTC ) announced that U.S. Patent No. 10876085, entitled: SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR PURIFICATION OF DRINKING WATER, ETHANOL AND ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OF IMPURITIES, has been granted to the Company by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

This nonchemical method of water treatment demonstrates significant health benefits as well. Roman Gordon, CVAT’s Chief Technology Officer, added, “Since the system changes the energetic state of water while also removing microbiological impurities, we have noticed an improvement in the absorption of CVAT’s purified water by the body’s cells. This has beneficial effects on metabolism, accelerates the removal of toxins, and promotes better absorption of nutrients. Because of this increased absorption rate in the body’s cells, water treated by our nanoreactor system can provide a more efficient delivery system for nutrients and vitamins, and coupled with CBD supplements, our system can produce purified CBD infused sports water for home consumption.”

CVAT’s patented technology and nanoreactor system is designed specifically for home use application but is scalable for commercial use as well.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

info@ctinanotech.com