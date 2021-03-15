AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from Latvia to Egypt at the end of March

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” from the 27th of March resumes flights from Latvia to Egypt. From April, 4 flights per week program will be operated from Latvia to the main Egyptian resorts.

"On the 9th of March, the Latvian government has lifted restriction on traveling to the third countries. The government’s decision states that flights to the third countries are allowed to be operated from the 17th of March. We are starting with two flights per week program from Latvia to Egypt. The first plane after almost a year from Riga airport to Hurghada is planned to take off on the 27th of March, and on the 28th of March - to Sharm El Sheikh resort. From April, the number of scheduled flights will double - we will operate 4 flights a week program. Planes to Egyptian resorts have been departing from Estonia and Lithuania for some time now, and we are glad that travelers from Latvia will soon be able to enjoy their holidays in Egypt as well”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.