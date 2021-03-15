 

AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from Latvia to Egypt at the end of March

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” from the 27th of March resumes flights from Latvia to Egypt.  From April, 4 flights per week program will be operated from Latvia to the main Egyptian resorts.

"On the 9th of March, the Latvian government has lifted restriction on traveling to the third countries. The government’s decision states that flights to the third countries are allowed to be operated from the 17th of March. We are starting with two flights per week program from Latvia to Egypt. The first plane after almost a year from Riga airport to Hurghada is planned to take off on the 27th of March, and on the 28th of March - to Sharm El Sheikh resort. From April, the number of scheduled flights will double - we will operate 4 flights a week program. Planes to Egyptian resorts have been departing from Estonia and Lithuania for some time now, and we are glad that travelers from Latvia will soon be able to enjoy their holidays in Egypt as well”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

The Company currently operates flight programs to Tenerife and Egypt. From mid-February, holiday destinations program has also been supplemented with holiday offers to the United Arab Emirates, and from March to - Maldives. Flights to Turkish resorts will be resumed in all markets in April. Depending on the period, up to 10 flights per week are planned from Lithuania, four flights are planned from Latvia and five flights from Estonia per week.

About Novaturas group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426

 




