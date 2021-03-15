Assurant Affirms Long-Standing Commitment to Social Responsibility

Assurant, Inc . (NYSE:AIZ), a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today published its 2021 Social Responsibility Report. The report highlights Assurant’s commitment to building a more sustainable future for all stakeholders through multiple environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Strategic ESG areas of focus for 2020 - 2025, as well as expanded multiyear data and accomplishments during the past year are highlighted in the Company’s 2021 Report.

At Assurant, we believe that creating value requires the deep integration of social responsibility within our business strategy. Learn more about our commitment to building a more sustainable future for our customers, employees, partners investors, and communities in the Assurant 2021 Social Responsibility Report. (Graphic: Assurant)

“At Assurant, our global commitment as a socially responsible company is stronger than ever,” said Alan Colberg, president and CEO, Assurant. “At no time in our history have Assurant employees had to adapt, persevere and deliver support for our more than 300 million consumers with the selfless courage they demonstrated in the past year. We are building on our progress as we continue to strengthen the alignment of our social responsibility initiatives with our purpose, our values and our long-term strategy, including an even greater focus on creating a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable global company for the future.”

Assurant’s longer-term strategic planning process, overseen by its Board of Directors, prioritized three multiyear ESG areas of focus that are outlined in the 2021 Report, along with related goals and actions. The Company’s longer-term ESG priorities are:

Talent: Foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture to drive innovation for the benefit of all stakeholders,

Products: Help customers thrive in a Connected World, and

Climate: Operate to minimize its carbon footprint and enhance sustainability.

“Our longer-term ESG areas of focus prioritize the strategic importance we place on talent, diversity, equity and inclusion as well as ensuring our operations and the products and services we offer consumers enhance environmental sustainability in the Connected World,” added Colberg. “As the global market, consumer needs, expectations and ESG standards continue to evolve, we will further integrate strategic ESG considerations into our planning, operations and disclosure.”