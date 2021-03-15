 

Assurant Affirms Long-Standing Commitment to Social Responsibility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 21:15  |  23   |   |   

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today published its 2021 Social Responsibility Report. The report highlights Assurant’s commitment to building a more sustainable future for all stakeholders through multiple environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Strategic ESG areas of focus for 2020 - 2025, as well as expanded multiyear data and accomplishments during the past year are highlighted in the Company’s 2021 Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005737/en/

At Assurant, we believe that creating value requires the deep integration of social responsibility within our business strategy. Learn more about our commitment to building a more sustainable future for our customers, employees, partners investors, and communities in the Assurant 2021 Social Responsibility Report. (Graphic: Assurant)

At Assurant, we believe that creating value requires the deep integration of social responsibility within our business strategy. Learn more about our commitment to building a more sustainable future for our customers, employees, partners investors, and communities in the Assurant 2021 Social Responsibility Report. (Graphic: Assurant)

“At Assurant, our global commitment as a socially responsible company is stronger than ever,” said Alan Colberg, president and CEO, Assurant. “At no time in our history have Assurant employees had to adapt, persevere and deliver support for our more than 300 million consumers with the selfless courage they demonstrated in the past year. We are building on our progress as we continue to strengthen the alignment of our social responsibility initiatives with our purpose, our values and our long-term strategy, including an even greater focus on creating a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable global company for the future.”

Assurant’s longer-term strategic planning process, overseen by its Board of Directors, prioritized three multiyear ESG areas of focus that are outlined in the 2021 Report, along with related goals and actions. The Company’s longer-term ESG priorities are:

  • Talent: Foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture to drive innovation for the benefit of all stakeholders,
  • Products: Help customers thrive in a Connected World, and
  • Climate: Operate to minimize its carbon footprint and enhance sustainability.

“Our longer-term ESG areas of focus prioritize the strategic importance we place on talent, diversity, equity and inclusion as well as ensuring our operations and the products and services we offer consumers enhance environmental sustainability in the Connected World,” added Colberg. “As the global market, consumer needs, expectations and ESG standards continue to evolve, we will further integrate strategic ESG considerations into our planning, operations and disclosure.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assurant Affirms Long-Standing Commitment to Social Responsibility Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today published its 2021 Social Responsibility Report. The report highlights Assurant’s commitment to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Assurant to Sell Global Preneed to CUNA Mutual Group for $1.3 Billion