Banxa Holdings to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Banxa Holdings (OTCQX: BNXAF) today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman, will be
attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q1 Investor Summit
|Date
|March 23-25, 2021
|Presentation
|March 25 @ 10:30AM EST
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JulccdVIRrqc7ThNGlDeJw
About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com
Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com
About Banxa Holdings
Banxa Holdings is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission is to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg.. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands.
For further information go to www.banxa.com.
