Hop-on Announces It Has Initiated the Process to Become Current With Its Reporting

Temecula, CA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HOP-ON, INC. (OTC:HPNN) announced on March 12th the Company filed the required documentation of the last two years’ financial statements, and an updated disclosure statement with the attorney letter covering all relevant information for a non-audited company.



Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, stated, “Hop-on is known for innovation and creating new technologies and bringing them to market. We are being attacked by market makers shorting our OTC company. Just yesterday, market makers shorted 97,843,827 of 140,012,370 total volume traded, which is greater than 69%. In the last 10 trading days, they have shorted over a billion shares. For more information on the short position: https://www.otcshortreport.com/company/HPNN .”