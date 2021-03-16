 

Hop-on Announces It Has Initiated the Process to Become Current With Its Reporting

Temecula, CA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HOP-ON, INC. (OTC:HPNN) announced on March 12th the Company filed the required documentation of the last two years’ financial statements, and an updated disclosure statement with the attorney letter covering all relevant information for a non-audited company.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, stated, “Hop-on is known for innovation and creating new technologies and bringing them to market. We are being attacked by market makers shorting our OTC company.  Just yesterday, market makers shorted 97,843,827 of 140,012,370 total volume traded, which is greater than 69%. In the last 10 trading days, they have shorted over a billion shares. For more information on the short position: https://www.otcshortreport.com/company/HPNN.”

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a manufacturer of electronics over the last 20 years, focused on capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. DigitalAge.com is the Company’s upcoming decentralized social media platform focused on data portability and free speech, embedded with patent pending rights and royalty management technologies to protect visual content across social platforms and devices.  

Contact

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com 

+1-949-756-9008 

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements:  https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.




Wertpapier


