Oat Milk Market is set to experience value growth around 7% CAGR over the next ten years - Persistence Market Research

Manufacturers have also started offering different flavors in organic oat milk. In established markets such as Europe and North America, consumers are more inclined toward the consumption of organic and natural plant-based food products. As such, the oat milk market is set to experience value growth around 7% CAGR over the next ten years.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oat milk is a popular alternative for animal-based milk, which is made from high fibre oats. Consumption of organic oat milk has been rising with increasing number of consumers inclining toward natural beverages that are free from synthetic chemicals. With increasing awareness regarding health and well-being, more and more consumers are seeking a healthy lifestyle and diet, which bodes well for to growth of the oat milk market, especially organic oat milk.

