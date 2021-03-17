 

DGAP-Adhoc Bechtle AG: Scrip issue and dividend increase

Neckarsulm, 17.03.2021 - The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021 to increase issued capital of the company from corporate funds by so-called scrip issue to the existing shareholders of the company. Here, two new no-par shares are to be issued to the shareholders for each existing no-pare share. In this way both the issued capital and the number of issued shares are to be tripled; however the proportionate amount of the individual shares in the issued capital is to continue to be € 1.00. At the same time, the market price level of the individual Bechtle shares will reduce accordingly, without affecting the real value of the shareholders' shareholdings. This is intended to make trading in shares of the company more liquid and the Bechtle share even more attractive for broader investor circles.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will also propose to the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021 to distribute a dividend of € 1.35 to shareholders for the fiscal year 2020. This represents an increase of 15 euro cents compared to the previous year and would be the eleventh dividend increase in a row.

Contact:

Bechtle AG
Investor Relations
Martin Link
Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149
ir@bechtle.com

Wertpapier


