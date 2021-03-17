DGAP-Adhoc Bechtle AG: Scrip issue and dividend increase
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Dividend
Bechtle AG: Scrip issue and dividend increase
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will also propose to the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021 to distribute a dividend of € 1.35 to shareholders for the fiscal year 2020. This represents an increase of 15 euro cents compared to the previous year and would be the eleventh dividend increase in a row.
|
