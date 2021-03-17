DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Dividend

Bechtle AG: Scrip issue and dividend increase



17-March-2021 / 13:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Neckarsulm, 17.03.2021 - The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021 to increase issued capital of the company from corporate funds by so-called scrip issue to the existing shareholders of the company. Here, two new no-par shares are to be issued to the shareholders for each existing no-pare share. In this way both the issued capital and the number of issued shares are to be tripled; however the proportionate amount of the individual shares in the issued capital is to continue to be € 1.00. At the same time, the market price level of the individual Bechtle shares will reduce accordingly, without affecting the real value of the shareholders' shareholdings. This is intended to make trading in shares of the company more liquid and the Bechtle share even more attractive for broader investor circles.