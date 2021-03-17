 

Arrow Electronics to Provide NVIDIA Line of Professional Visualization Portfolio

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced an agreement with NVIDIA to distribute its professional visualization product portfolio, incorporating Arrow’s full services offering to designers and engineers.

The NVIDIA professional visualization portfolio provides high-performance visual computing needed in markets such as product design, architecture, media & entertainment, and scientific visualization.

“The world of professional visualization is evolving rapidly, with advanced engineering simulation and immersive VR becoming common across industries, while millions of professionals have shifted to working from home,” said Salesh Rampersad, president of Arrow’s global services business. “Integrating NVIDIA professional visualization solutions into Arrow’s comprehensive services portfolio, including design engineering, integration, and post-support services, provides the development community comprehensive AI solutions while accelerating time to market.”

“The rapidly evolving fields of AI, graphics, HPC, and networking demand the world-class solutions and services that Arrow Electronics has been offering their customers for years,” said Geoff Fancher, vice president of global distribution at NVIDIA. “Adding an NVIDIA professional visualization line to their offerings helps Arrow meet the growing demand for remote work and high-end graphics workflows.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.



