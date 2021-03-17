 

Ecoslops First sales contract, close to 5M€, signed with Valtech Energy in Cameroon for the Mini P2R, which becomes the “Scarabox”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 18:02  |  44   |   |   

 

Paris, March 16th, 2021

Ecoslops is pleased to announce the signature of a first sales contract for its Mini P2R (“Scarabox”), a containerized unit for upcycling used lube oil and oil residues.

Following the signature of a letter of intent on June 24th, 2020, this contract was signed with the Cameroonian company Valtech Energy, which belongs to the SCIN group (with over 400 employees in the construction, transport, and environment sectors) and headed by Ismaël NJoya, an established Cameroonian entrepreneur. In 2020, Valtech Energy successfully opened a MARPOL maritime oil waste reception facility in the Kribi port area, Cameroon’s new deep-water port inaugurated in 2019. Valtech Energy sees the opportunity to improve its waste treatment capacity and intensify its production of energy products, thanks to Ecoslops’ circular economy solution, as a logical development.

The contract value, close to 5 million euros, comprises turnkey equipment (For 4 million euros, billable in 2021) and an operating license provided with eight years of technical support by Ecoslops (billed annually).

Delivery of the unit is anticipated in October 2021, with a start before the end of the year. This is subject to setting up financing arrangements with the SCIN group’s long-standing banks, which have shown a keen interest in the project.

Cameroon generates some 70,000 tons of used oils per year (trucks, buses, automobiles, etc.) and imports fossil energy products, particularly fuel oil for its industrial activity. This unit will provide a genuine outlet for hazardous and polluting waste, while also supplying manufacturers with energy products (same quality as those imported, but this time made in Cameroon). With production capacity nearing 7,000 tons per year - 10% of the market - other subsequent developments in this same market can be envisaged.

 __________

This first contract also provides an opportunity for Ecoslops to officially name its latest innovation the “Scarabox

The scarab beetle plays a key ecological role in recycling nature’s less noble materials, making the most of what is given to it to survive, finding use for everything and losing nothing. Inspired by Egypt’s sacred scarab beetle, symbol of resurrection, transformation, rebirth, and eternal life, Scarabox aims to reflect a technology that is both circular and sustainable, available in a containerized, turnkey format.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ecoslops First sales contract, close to 5M€, signed with Valtech Energy in Cameroon for the Mini P2R, which becomes the “Scarabox”   Paris, March 16th, 2021 Ecoslops is pleased to announce the signature of a first sales contract for its Mini P2R (“Scarabox”), a containerized unit for upcycling used lube oil and oil residues. Following the signature of a letter of intent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Brunswick Exploration Reports 5 km-long Anomolous Gold Trend in Soil Sampling at Fundy Gold
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...