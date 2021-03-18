Clariant strengthens position in China with inauguration of One Clariant Campus





Campus increases cooperation and enhances solutions for customers

Home to Clariant’s operational headquarters and innovation center in China

CHF 45 million investment: important milestone for Clariant’s China strategy



Muttenz, March 18, 2021 – Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the official opening of its One Clariant Campus in Shanghai, China. Across a total floor space of approximately 24,000 m2, the Campus will be home to Clariant’s Greater China Operational Headquarters as well as the Innovation Center China.

“The One Clariant Campus is an important milestone for our dedicated China strategy. By locating our teams in the China organization under one roof and providing them with state of the art equipment in the Clariant Innovation Center China, we increase their ability to innovate and to exchange insights on market trends and customer needs. As a result, the One Clariant Campus will be a strong driver to further strengthen our market position in China and beyond”, said Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant.

The Chinese market represented 10% of Clariant’s sales in 2020, totaling CHF 402 million. In order to increase its share of the Chinese market, the world’s largest chemicals market overall as well as for specialty chemicals, the company pursues a dedicated strategy of becoming a true “China Insider” by fostering five key local elements: insight, competitiveness, empowerment, innovation and partnering. To achieve this, Clariant invests significantly in China. In addition to the CHF 45 million invested in the Campus, Clariant recently announced the construction of a new Catofin catalysts production facility in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, and its joint venture facility with Tiangang Auxiliary in Cangzhou, Hebei province, is opening soon.

“As an integral part of the One Clariant Campus, the new innovation center will foster Clariant’s research and development capabilities in China. While the new facilities will greatly enhance the abilities of our own teams, we will also step up our cooperation with local key customers and key suppliers by inviting them to co-locate in our center for the joint development of next generation products. Supported by additional cooperation with academic partners and other industrial partners, the center will be the beating heart of our innovation efforts in China”, commented Martin Vollmer, Clariant’s Chief Technology Officer.